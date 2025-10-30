Actor James Denton inspires at Kettering Health’s Ribbon of Hope event supporting women’s wellness

Attendees challenged to be a source of encouragement for anyone going through a cancer journey.
Actor/musician James Denton was the keynote speaker at the Kettering Health Foundation's 23rd annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon Oct. 24 at Sinclair Community College. Photo by LeeAnn Yahl

Actor/musician James Denton was the keynote speaker at the Kettering Health Foundation's 23rd annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon Oct. 24 at Sinclair Community College. Photo by LeeAnn Yahl
34 minutes ago
Inspiring messages fueled the Kettering Health Foundation’s 23rd annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon Oct. 24 at Sinclair Community College.

Hundreds gathered at Sinclair’s Ponitz Center in support of the Kettering Health Foundation’s Women’s Wellness Fund, which was established to help women get their annual screening mammogram. The fund also provides uninsured or underinsured patients reduced costs for screening mammogram in addition to providing compression garments, wigs, transportation, prosthetics and prescriptions.

Since it began, the luncheon has helped raise more than $2.2 million.

“Your support has brought healing to those facing difficult diagnoses, hope to families in crisis and cutting edge technology for the front line of care,” said Rick Thie, chief philanthropy officer for the Kettering Health Foundation. “You’ve helped us turn compassion into action and action into impact.”

Vendor booths and a silent auction were components of the Kettering Health Foundation's 23rd annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon Oct. 24 at Sinclair Community College. CONTRIBUTED

Actor/musician James Denton was the keynote speaker. Best known for his portrayal of plumber Mike Delfino on ABC’s hit Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning comedy “Desperate Housewives” and Dr. Sam Radford on Hallmark Channel’s fantasy series “Good Witch,” Denton grew up in Goodlettsville, Tenn., outside of Nashville. He has championed important causes such as Lee National Denim Day, raising funds for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of his mother, who passed away from breast cancer in 2002.

“(Breast cancer) is not just a story about loss but survival, science, sisterhood and hope,” Denton said. “And there’s more reason for hope now then there’s ever been. (There are) so many things that have happened in the last 20 years that (my mom) would’ve benefited from. We have come (so far).”

He particularly reiterated the value of certain outlets and technologies that help build connection today among women and men battling breast cancer.

“There are all kinds of online groups, podcasts, blogs and apps,” Denton said. “TikTokers (are) also sharing their stories, being honest and, with humor, talking about their journeys. The sharing of stories, showing vulnerability, really breaks the stigma and builds solidarity. It gives patients and their loved ones strength to be open and it’s so important.”

He also praised Kettering Health’s Courageous Beauty program, which helps women regain their confidence in how they look and feel during their cancer journey. The educational program consists of free gatherings covering topics ranging from hair loss and wearing wigs and head wraps to understanding weight gain and weight loss.

“It’s fascinating,” Denton said. “Courageous Beauty empowers women going through the cancer experience. It’s world-changing for people.”

He also challenged attendees to be a source of encouragement for anyone going through their cancer journey.

“Have conversations,” Denton said. “The more we normalize the conversation, the more power we all have. And just be there — be there for the patients, their families and for everybody involved. You have no idea how powerful your presence is in those situations."

The Kettering Health Foundation's 23rd annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon encouraged sisterhood and solidarity Oct. 24 at Sinclair Community College. CONTRIBUTED

