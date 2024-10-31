Adults and kids can trick-or-treat inside On Par Entertainment today

With the weather turning rainy today, some folks may be looking for indoor things to do. On Par Entertainment in Beavercreek is hosting trick-or-treat, and it’s not just for kids: There is separate trick-or-treating for adults.
The event is 6-9 p.m. at the venue at 4464 Indian Ripple Road. Children get treats starting at 7 p.m. and adults at 8 p.m. There is pumpkin painting before hand, and Halloween movies will be playing throughout the venue all evening. More details are on the On Par Entertainment Facebook page.
Tickets are needed; get those here.
For those still looking for Halloween-themed events past today, here is a list:
Saturday, Nov. 2
HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL: 4 p.m.-midnight with no cover at five bars and a “crawl with us” stadium cup and bottle opener lanyard. Drink and food specials. Wear costumes. Check in at Oregon Express in Dayton and head to the other bars: Bozacks Cocktail Lounge, Dublin Pub, Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, Two Social, Warped Wing Brewing Company and Yellow Cab Tavern. A Mid Party is from 7-9 p.m. at Troll Pub. After Party is 10 p.m.-midmight at Dublin Pub. Tickets required. Online: crawlwith.us/dayton/halloween
Other places to GO!
NEWPORT AQUARIUM PUMPKIN GLOW: Through Nov. 3, the Newport Aquarium at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Ky. (just over the Ohio River) has sculptures made from pumpkins, including a 13-foot octopus. And they glow.
Credit: JEREMIAH F KANE IV
KINGS ISLAND TRICKS AND TREATS: A kid-friendly daytime activity at the popular Mason amusement park, Tricks and Treats is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3. Children wear costumes and visit the Trick-or-Treat Trail, be part of contests, make crafts and more. Kings Island has its adult-themed “Haunt” at night.
LAND OF ILLUSION: Open 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 7. Located at 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown. landofillusion.com
FACE YOUR FEARS HOTEL OF TERROR: Open at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Located at 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield. faceyourfearshaunt.com
Credit: Natalie Jones
HELL’S DUNGEON: Open 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Located at 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton. experiencethedungeon.com
