Adults and kids can trick-or-treat inside On Par Entertainment today

On Par Entertainment is located at 4464 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

With the weather turning rainy today, some folks may be looking for indoor things to do. On Par Entertainment in Beavercreek is hosting trick-or-treat, and it’s not just for kids: There is separate trick-or-treating for adults.

The event is 6-9 p.m. at the venue at 4464 Indian Ripple Road. Children get treats starting at 7 p.m. and adults at 8 p.m. There is pumpkin painting before hand, and Halloween movies will be playing throughout the venue all evening. More details are on the On Par Entertainment Facebook page.

Tickets are needed; get those here.

For those still looking for Halloween-themed events past today, here is a list:

Saturday, Nov. 2

HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL: 4 p.m.-midnight with no cover at five bars and a “crawl with us” stadium cup and bottle opener lanyard. Drink and food specials. Wear costumes. Check in at Oregon Express in Dayton and head to the other bars: Bozacks Cocktail Lounge, Dublin Pub, Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, Two Social, Warped Wing Brewing Company and Yellow Cab Tavern. A Mid Party is from 7-9 p.m. at Troll Pub. After Party is 10 p.m.-midmight at Dublin Pub. Tickets required. Online: crawlwith.us/dayton/halloween

NEWPORT AQUARIUM PUMPKIN GLOW: Through Nov. 3, the Newport Aquarium at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Ky. (just over the Ohio River) has sculptures made from pumpkins, including a 13-foot octopus. And they glow.

Underwater Pumpkin GLOW at Newport Aquarium starts September 16 and runs through November 3. It’s free with admission or membership reservation.

Credit: JEREMIAH F KANE IV

KINGS ISLAND TRICKS AND TREATS: A kid-friendly daytime activity at the popular Mason amusement park, Tricks and Treats is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3. Children wear costumes and visit the Trick-or-Treat Trail, be part of contests, make crafts and more. Kings Island has its adult-themed “Haunt” at night.

LAND OF ILLUSION: Open 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 7. Located at 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown. landofillusion.com

FACE YOUR FEARS HOTEL OF TERROR: Open at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Located at 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield. faceyourfearshaunt.com

The Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage & Trail has entered its 39th season at 1213 Old Harshman Road. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

HELL’S DUNGEON: Open 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Located at 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton. experiencethedungeon.com

