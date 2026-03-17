Aerobics, cardio workouts should also be a part of your health and fitness plan

This is beneficial not only for building endurance and stamina related to heart health, but for weight management. The key is to strive for several days of the week in order to reap these benefits, either alternated with anaerobic exercise day to day, or performed after weight training within the same day.

In cases where longer duration aerobic exercise is happening, such as 30 minutes or longer, three to four days a week to start out is a sensible goal for most.

Intensity is also an important factor. If the pace is too slow, heart-healthy benefits are not as great as if slightly greater effort is put forth. Experts point to an acceptable level of intensity for beginners as being somewhat winded, moderately out of breath, but not huffing and puffing.

To ensure safety, especially if you are unaccustomed to exercise and/or have a medical condition, check with your doctor for guidelines.

Aerobic workouts burn extra calories during the workout and shortly after, while weight training burns extra calories not only during the workout, but all around the clock due to an increase in muscle mass.

Do keep in mind that increasing muscle mass relies on consistent effort and progressive resistance.

Even during sleep, the muscles are responsible for more than 25 percent of calorie use. The change in body composition translates into a noticeable change as clothes begin to fit more loosely and energy increases.

Stay hydrated

No matter what, we all should drink enough water daily to function at our best. There is no one set amount that is right for everyone, although many experts still recommend 64 ounces daily.

The actual amount depends on many factors such as height/weight, degree of perspiration, medications, and general health status. By some estimates as many as 75 percent of people do not drink enough water, and don’t realize the extent to which this affects the way they feel and perform.

In addition to headaches, symptoms of dehydration can include muscle pain, rapid heartbeat, fatigue, cramping, weakness, flushed skin and/or dizziness. Remember to drink water before, during and after exercise, and throughout the day.

Take it slow

Doing too much too soon by rapidly increasing the intensity, or level of hard work, overtaxes and weakens the body, leaving you more fatigued and prone to injury.

To avoid overtraining, pace yourself according to energy levels and how accustomed you are to physical exertion. If you are physically unfit and/or overweight, start with smaller amounts of exercise and build up gradually over time.

Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.