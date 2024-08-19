‘After Dark: Cosmic Camp’ for adults is a party with a little history education

In addition, the Ohio garrison of the popular Star Wars costuming group the 501st Legion will be available for photo opportunities.

A silent disco will also set up for the event, where dancers wear headphones and listen to a selection of music stations. This allows guests to partake in a unique music experience separate from everyone else.

Rarely showcased items from Wright State University and the museum’s archives will be showcased for guests, with members of the museum’s staff on hand to give more information.

Attendees can also see firsthand a number of crafts used in the United States space program, such as the Atlas Rocket or the Lockheed Martin Titan IVB Rocket.

There will also be a buffet of hors d’oeuvres and alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

How to go

What: After Dark: Cosmic Camp

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Location: National Museum of the United States Air Force: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

More info: afmuseum.com