‘After Dark: Cosmic Camp’ for adults is a party with a little history education

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
2 hours ago
Themed to space and science fiction, the National Museum of the US Air Force will soon host “After Dark: Cosmic Camp,” and it’s for people 21 and older.

The event will highlight the real world history of US space travel while including space-themed games and trivia. It’s set for 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7. Guests will “explore the Space Shuttle Crew Compartment Trainer and hear astronaut Mark Brown talk about his experiences in orbit.”

In addition, the Ohio garrison of the popular Star Wars costuming group the 501st Legion will be available for photo opportunities.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

A silent disco will also set up for the event, where dancers wear headphones and listen to a selection of music stations. This allows guests to partake in a unique music experience separate from everyone else.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Rarely showcased items from Wright State University and the museum’s archives will be showcased for guests, with members of the museum’s staff on hand to give more information.

Attendees can also see firsthand a number of crafts used in the United States space program, such as the Atlas Rocket or the Lockheed Martin Titan IVB Rocket.

Credit: Ty Greenlees

Credit: Ty Greenlees

There will also be a buffet of hors d’oeuvres and alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

How to go

What: After Dark: Cosmic Camp

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Location: National Museum of the United States Air Force: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

More info: afmuseum.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

