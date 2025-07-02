Downsizing can be stress-filled and emotional for older adults: How not to feel overwhelmed

Gayle Bradds faced this decision last year when he moved at the age of 79. Bradds and his wife shared a 4,000-square-foot, two-story house, and he decided it was time to move because his wife had increasing issues with dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

“It was very tough because we had built our house and lived there over 20 years (50+ years in the same community),” Bradds said. “We didn’t want to leave our friends, but they have come to visit a good amount, and we just needed to do what was best for the next stage of life.”

The couple moved to a new community that was near their son, and also included a memory care unit.

“I knew I would eventually need more help for her than I could provide,” Bradds said.

There are many factors and circumstances that each person must weigh when transitioning to a new living environment or community.

Good planning can help

Liz VonDerHaar, the senior marketing director at Caring Transitions, notes that seniors can feel overwhelmed.

“Moving or letting go of a home after decades is deeply emotional. When you pair that with health changes, family stress or time constraints, it can quickly feel unmanageable,” she said. “We step in to make it manageable again. We believe no one should go through this process alone.”

Planning ahead can help relieve anxiety for some senior citizens. Researching options and plenty of time to adapt can help individuals feel more in control and open to choices.

Elder Care Alliance recommends packing one room at a time, and focusing on off-season clothing or items that won’t be used often, such as books. Downsizing to a smaller space can mean passing along family heirlooms to others, and sharing favorite memories of each piece.

VonDerHaar also recommends focusing on the positive, such as fewer home responsibilities, a safer living environment, simpler spaces and more time to enjoy what matters most. She encourages families to listen without judgement, being patient and supportive, without being pushy.

“This process can bring up grief, even if the move is a good thing,” she said. “If tensions start to rise, it’s okay to call in a third party like our team, we’re here to take the pressure off families and bring a neutral, caring perspective.”

Waiting until a crisis happens can be stressful for families as many senior communities have long wait lists.

For Bradds and his wife, their new community has been fun to explore with friends and family.

“It’s not as scary as it seems and if you find the right community it really is a great thing,” he said. “It has allowed us to stay very active with less on our plate to take care of on the home front.”