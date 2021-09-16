dayton-daily-news logo
Agape for Youth fundraising gala will honor its founder

Sandie and Steve Geib at the 2019 Agape for Youth fundraising gala.
Sandie and Steve Geib at the 2019 Agape for Youth fundraising gala.

The Agape for Youth annual fundraising gala returns this year and will honor the legacy of its founder.

Agape Strong - Shine On! will be held Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at the NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail in Kettering.

Sandie Geib, the wife of Agape executive director and founder Steve Geib, conceived the fundraising event 15 years ago. Sandie, who was the Agape director of development and marketing, passed away due to cancer in February at the age of 56.

Adrian McLemore, a former Agape foster youth, will be the keynote speaker at the Agape for Youth annual fundraiser.
Adrian McLemore, a former Agape foster youth, will be the keynote speaker at the Agape for Youth annual fundraiser.

“This year’s event is not only special because it is returning after a year off due to restrictions in place during the global pandemic but also because we are honoring Sandie’s legacy of passion and commitment for our cause,” said Steve Geib in a release.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Adrian McLemore, a former Agape foster youth who was in foster care from age six until being emancipated at 18, bouncing between his biological parents and foster parents.

McLemore, who now works for the Annie E. Casey Foundation in Maryland, lobbied in Dayton and Montgomery County for better outcomes for youth in care and after they “age out” of the system.

Steve Geib, founder of Agape for Youth and his wife Sandie, enjoyed doing many things together, especially attending Ohio State football games whenever possible.
Steve Geib, founder of Agape for Youth and his wife Sandie, enjoyed doing many things together, especially attending Ohio State football games whenever possible.

“I’m honored to be part of the Agape for Youth family,” McLemore said in a release. “Mr. and Mrs. Geib and the entire Agape team have been supportive and encouraging from the start. Today I want to encourage every child living in foster care to hold on to their dreams and remind them that nothing is out of their reach.”

The event will be “cocktail hour” style with heavy appetizers and a full cash bar. A special signature cocktail, created in honor of Sandie’s memory, will also be available for purchase. Both live and silent auctions with auctioneer Doug Sorell will be part of the event. Nancy Wilson of K99.1 FM will emcee the evening.

Tickets are $120 and can be purchased at Agapeforyouth.com.

