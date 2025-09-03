All the things you can do at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum this fall

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the park:

Art Fair

Pyramid Hill’s largest signature event, Art Fair takes place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28. The two-day festival will feature art from more than 60 regional and national artists, live entertainment, artist demonstrations, family-friendly activities, pet adoptions, food trucks and more. Art Fair is free for park members and kids 5 and younger, $5 for non-members.

Guests can shop for paintings, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, glass and more. Plus, there will be food trucks, live music and a Family Fun Zone complete with bounce houses and a community cardboard castle. On Sunday there’s a special performance by the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra at 1 p.m.

“There are some returning favorites this fall as well as some new events that we’re hosting,” said Delaney French, marketing, and sales manager at Pyramid Hill.

Family Fun on the Hill event

“Expression and Movement with Miami Valley Ballet Theatre” takes place 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 13. Included in general park admission or membership, $10/non-member adult, $5/nonmember child. (Free for park members and children 5 and younger.) Guests can join the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre dancers as they bring the story of “Peter and the Wolf” alive through movement. After the 30-minute performance, participants can stay for a mini dance class for kids.

“Everybody likes to see arts in the parks, and this is a new form of art that we haven’t done very much with as far as dancing in the park, and kids get to participate, which is always fun for them,” said French. “We are excited to be partnering with Miami Valley Ballet Theatre and we’re thrilled to bring dance into the park.”

Workshops

Pyramid Hill will offer several workshops, including new opportunities and returning favorites.

Family workshop “Photo Exploration” is set for 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 18. Led by photographer Ron Stevens, families can explore the grounds of Pyramid Hill together to capture the beauty of art and nature through photography. This program is designed for beginners to help develop their photography skills. Participants are welcome to use any photo device, including phone cameras. Guests will receive a photo to take home. Cost is $20/member, $30/non-member, free for children.

“The Magic of Natural Inks” for adults is Oct. 4

“Stained Glass Pumpkins” for adults, is Nov. 8

“Tea Blending with Native Plants” for adults is also Nov. 8

Also at Pyramid Hill in the fall:

A ‘forest bathing’ session

Part of the Adult Wellness series, “Forest Bathing” will be offered 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Cost is $20/member, $30/non-member. The experience follows a standard sequence that includes quiet, slow, attentive walking, guided sensory experiences, time for individual reflection, closing tea made from foraged ingredients, and optional group sharing. The program is best suited for adults and teens and includes a short walk (under 1 mile) on uneven ground. Forest bathing is a practice of being immersed in nature to slow down and awaken the senses.

Full moon yoga

This program will be 6:45-7:45 p.m. Oct. 6. Cost is $15/member, $25/non-member. Align with art and the elements as participants engage in a gentile yoga practice as the full moon rises over Pyramid Hill. Cultivating balance and harmony through breath and movement, the session will rejuvenate and reflect on the natural beauty that surrounds us. All skill levels and abilities are welcome. This is a non-strenuous practice that focuses on breath, stretching, and movement.

Sound meditation

A third offering in the Adult Wellness Series is “Sound Meditation,” 10-11:30 a.m. October 19. Cost is $40/member, $50/non-member.

Watch a movie

Starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Pyramid Hill will present a themed, outdoor movie when “Horror on the Hill” returns with: “Friday the 13th.” Included in general park admission or membership, $10 for non-members. Costumes welcome. The program is geared toward mature teens and adults. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“This is the second year for Horror on the Hill. It’s a popular event around Halloween. So, people are in spooky season mode and it’s a really fun event,” French said.

MORE DETAILS