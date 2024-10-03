Artists’ works for sale, chalk art on sidewalks as two Springfield events coincide

“We are excited to be a part of focusing on the positive in Springfield and working with ChalkFest to create and event for artists,” said Robine Wright one of the Mad River Art League’s founding members. “People can create art at ChalkFest and walk across the street to visit and meet our artists and view their works, which will be for sale.”

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Suzi Hayden, a cyanotype artist, will be the event’s featured artist. Cyanotype photography doesn’t use a camera but is a process that involves laying an object on paper coated with iron salts and exposing it to UV light and then washing it with water. This creates a white and Prussian blue image.

The League is composed of area artists who support each others’ work and unite to find outlets such as this to sell their works. The group often schedules shows tying into the seasons and work with other area groups and organizations.

ChalkFest will be 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and have a sidewalk chalk competition, professional chalk artists, family- and child-friendly activities, Project Scare-A-Crow works, live entertainment, food trucks and more. Admission is free.

MORE DETAILS

For more information on the Mad River Art League, go to madriverartleague.square.site.