Best of Dayton: Health Foods Unlimited stays true to original mission half-century later

Health Foods Unlimited has been named the 2025 Best of Dayton winner in two categories: Best Health Food Store and Best Natural Food Store.

Health Foods Unlimited has been family-owned and operated since its humble beginnings. Starting with a 4,000 square foot space, it grew to 7,000 then 11,000, expanding to its even larger current location.

Today, it continues to serve its customers by supplying vitamins & supplements, herbs & spices, homeopathic remedies, frozen foods, bulk fruits & nuts, weight loss products, health and beauty, organic produce, coffee, pet foods, and much more.

The store also features an organic coffee bar with a full menu, including tea, shakes, and smoothies. Pastries and gluten-free options are available from local bakeries. Dietary restrictions are taken into consideration throughout the grocery.

“We’re just here to help the community,” said Rhonda Miller, president and owner of Health Foods Unlimited. “We have a lot of loyal customers. There are so many people that come in here every day and say, We’re so glad you’re still here.”

What keeps customers coming back, according to Miller, is staff and pricing. Health Foods Unlimited keeps items on sale, making healthy living as affordable as possible.

“We make sure that all of our floor staff are educated. They get training all the time from different vitamin companies,” Miller said. “We try to guide customers and help them get what they’re looking for.”

Dorothy Miller wanted customers to have access to supplements, healthy foods, and herbs. With the nature of the health food industry changing over the years, Health Foods Unlimited has adapted to new research, high-tech formulas, and better ingredients.

“We try to have the gambit of everything available that people can’t find other places,” said Emilie Kulp, owner and manager. “It’s a lot of hard work what we’re doing, but it’s gratifying that we’re doing a good job. People recognize that in the community.”

Health Foods Unlimited has been recognized multiple times in the Best of Dayton, securing both Best Health Food Store and Best Natural Food Store category in 2024, as well.

“Everybody that works here is interested in what we sell, and embraces what we sell,” Kulp said. “That, in turn, helps the consumer.”

Health Foods Unlimited continues to be a trusted destination for those seeking wellness with affordable prices. The original mission of the company still stands 48 years later.

Health Foods Unlimited is located at 2250 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 937-433-5100 or visit healthfoodsunlimited.com.