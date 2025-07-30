Arts news in Dayton: La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s ‘Matilda,’ Cincinnati Shakespeare in Centerville and more

Joy and cruelty entertainingly intertwine in librettist Dennis Kelly and composer Tim Minchin’s acclaimed, Tony Award-winning adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical,” continuing through Aug. 10 at La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro.

La Comedia Artistic Director Chris Beiser assembles a particularly strong cast of children to bolster this artistically challenging and very British take on Dahl’s prickly story of abuse, telekinesis, parental buffoonery and self-worth. These talented young actors, who are double cast, bring commitment, vigor and credible diction to the forefront as led at the July 25 performance by the delightful Alexandra Kiefaber, whose chipper perseverance in the titular role beams. As Matilda is constantly ridiculed at home and school for her intelligence, Kiefaber’s adorable maturity eases the barrage of verbal stings.

The featured children’s cast at the performance included Adilynn Hatton (an animated Lavender), Charlotte Dawson (Amanda), Griffin Kraemer (Nigel), Sky Smith (a charming Bruce), Sawyer Temple (Tommy), Ariana Conde (Alice) and Rosie Conrad (Erin) along with Selah Greenlee, Savannah Davenport, Macy Davenport, Victoria Cardona, Madyson Temple, Shannon Beech and Addison Emmons (Hortensia).

Noteworthy principals include: kooky duo Philip Smyth (completely grounded as Mr. Wormwood) and Rebecca Lea (Mrs. Wormwood) as Matilda’s silly, ungrateful parents; Ty Smith in an outstandingly three-dimensional portrayal of evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull; Katherine Baldwin in a breakthrough portrayal of Matilda’s kindhearted teacher Miss Honey (her lovely rendition of “My House” is an emotional highpoint); and Tina Shatto as the enthusiastic Mrs. Phelps, the school librarian enthralled by Matilda’s imagination. Tim Lawrence (Escapologist) Allison Gabert (Acrobat), Hazel Edwards (who portrays Matilda at certain performances) and the vigorous ensemble of Big Kids (“School Song” is a fierce knockout thanks to their tone and energy in executing Beiser’s razor sharp choreography) are also notable.

I would’ve liked to have seen more elaborate special effects heighten Matilda’s telekinesis persona but this production benefits nonetheless from Gabe Davidson’s terrific storybook sets, Emercita Erb and Mattison Williams’ costuming, Edward Huber’s lighting and the skilled musicianship of musical director Becky Barrett-Jones overseeing Minchin’s tuneful yet rhythmically sophisticated score.

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $44-$80. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

DayTony Awards/Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame recap

The 22nd annual Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame induction and 20th annual DayTony recognition gala took place July 26 at Springboro Community Theatre.

The DayTonys rewarded actors, directors and designers with honors of excellence or merit for their contributions to the 2024-2025 season. The five participating theaters were Beavercreek Community Theatre, Dayton Playhouse, Dayton Theatre Guild, Springboro Community Theatre and Troy Civic Theatre.

Five shows received top honors as Outstanding Overall Production: “Die, Mommie, Die!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); “Assassins” (Springboro Community Theatre); “The Woman in Black” (Dayton Theatre Guild); “Reefer Madness” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); and “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Dayton Theatre Guild). For a complete list of winners visit Facebook.

Franklin Johnson, who dynamically starred in “Between Riverside and Crazy” as Pops, was inducted into the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame. He is the first Black male to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. His credits include Dayton Theatre Guild’s productions of “The Cashier,” “The Boys Next Door,” “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting” and “Radio Golf” as well as the Dayton Playhouse production of “Master Harold and the Boys.” He also spent more than 15 years in Los Angeles, where his credits included a nine-season national tour of “Sesame Street Live.”

“Many people don’t understand why we entertain or how we are entertained or how we are inspired or how we inspire others,” Johnson said. “I would like to thank each and every one of you not only to be a part of this exceptionally beautiful, special (theater community) but for accepting me into the family. I thank you for this blessing.”

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to perform in Centerville

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s free Shakespeare in the Park tour will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville.

Step into an enchanted woodland where mischievous fairies play, young lovers chase their heart’s desires and magic sparkles under the summer moon. With a playful spirit and whimsical surprises around every corner, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” promises laughter, wonder and memorable moments under the stars.

This production is directed by Candice Handy, who recently directed “The Tempest” on the CSC mainstage and “Hamlet” in the parks last summer. She also led last season’s mainstage production of James Baldwin’s “The Amen Corner,” as well as the 2022 production of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

For more information, visit cincyshakes.com.

‘We’re Doing it ALL Wrong’ tackles variety of social topics

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery’s fifth annual “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” exhibition will be presented Aug. 1-Sept. 30.

Ed Dixon, owner and curator of the downtown Dayton gallery, said in a press release that the juried exhibit’s initiative is to highlight topics large and small that “have persisted in cultures, institutions, organizations, religion and governments for far too long.”

He also hopes the exhibit, featuring artists from across the United States, will “create conversations that lead to new or better ways to tackle old problems.”

Among the topics spotlighted are women’s rights, environmental issues, homelessness, the high cost of prescription drugs, Native American women disappearances and more.

“This is the fifth year for the exhibition and the artwork continues to cover a range of topics which don’t receive the needed national or local attention,” Dixon said.

An Opening Reception, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1. The gallery is located at 222 North St. Clair Street.

The gallery’s website is shop.eadgallery.com and features updates on hours of operation, new art and exhibitions.