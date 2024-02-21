Battle of the Bartenders is back with 10 competitors ready to make their splash in Dayton

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

This year, bartenders from Amber Rose, Corner Kitchen, Dewberry 1850, The Florentine, Manna Uptown, Meadowlark, Mr Boro’s Tavern, Rip Rap Roadhouse, Smith’s Boathouse and Wheat Penny Oven and Bar will be looking to be crowned champion.

The story that Amy Zahora, Miami Valley Restaurant Association executive director, shared with me the year she started this event remains the same simple concept today: “We do a lot of events focusing on the restaurants in town and we have a lot of talented bartenders and I thought, ‘what about creating an event that focuses on them?”

Defending Champion Thomas Morris, bar manager at Wheat Penny, and reigning People’s Choice winner Nicole Wilson, bar manager at Smith’s Boathouse in Troy, are gearing up for a face-off a year later.

Wilson’s winning “Down the Rabbit Hole” cocktail made with cilantro infused Buckeye Vodka, elderflower liqueur, fennel liqueur, organic carrot juice, passion fruit puree, chili spice and honey was a surprising hit with attendees flocking to her table to try it out as buzz spread across the room that night.

This year, Wilson, who has been at Smith’s Boat House for three years, is drawing inspiration from the beautiful and delicious watermelon radish, pairing it with other flavors like sage, pineapple and ginger and topping her cocktail off with Sauvignon lemon foam. Her favorite current drink on the restaurant menu is the Bourbon & BBQ made with grilled pineapple infused Aperol, elderflower, lemon and black pepper honey. If her new cocktail is a hit it may be added to the menu.

“At our restaurant we have multiple cocktails sourced from the highest quality ingredients and we always have seasonal along with our weekly feature cocktails so there is always something new to try,” said Wilson. “My philosophy is that there is a drink for everyone and I like to incorporate everyone’s palates while creating cocktails so that it’s enjoyable for every person who comes into our restaurant.”

Last year Wheat Penny Oven and Bar took home the top prize from the judges with a truly excellent cocktail called “Stop and Smell the Roses,” made with rose hip, black tea and cardamom infused vodka with punt e mes (an Italian vermouth), housemade orgeat, lemon, grapefruit, Earl Gray tea and rose water topped off with a sea salt foam.

Morris, who made the drink and has been Wheat Penny’s bar manager since December of 2022 is keeping his recipe close to his vest. He can share his current favorite cocktail on Wheat Penny’s menu, which is the Crimson Cocoa, “a play on an Americano that reminds you of a chocolate covered orange that everyone gets in their stocking.”

“I can’t give away too many secrets yet, but I’ll say that it is inspired by a twist of a trendy favorite ... Myself and my bar staff try to bring something new to the table every time we come up with cocktails,” said Morris. “I always try to use a new ingredient every time I make a cocktail. We also pay a lot of attention to seasonality and what is in season locally. We try to stay as local as possible and bring in new elements that people may not have tried before. I like my cocktails to be equal parts innovative and campy.”

This will be my ninth year judging this contest and it’s always fun to see our local bartending talent innovating, pushing flavors and making something memorable. The title is coveted, which means that the competition will once again be fierce.

Jackson Wolph, beverage director for Manna in Centerville, is looking forward to competing.

“I’ve only had three bartender positions, my first was at the Hollywood casino and it was a good way to get used to the fast paced environment of bartending, then I moved to Salar where I learned the art of craft cocktails. Finally when we opened Manna I jumped ship and was eager to start with the new restaurant,” said Wolph. “My cocktail is a Smoking Sherry Cobbler and I got my inspiration from a Charles Dickens novel.

“This cocktail is nothing like any of the drinks at Manna, it utilizes a combination of vodka, sherry and rum to paint a beautiful picture that holds the flavor of smoke tremendously,” Wolph said.

Rachel Swartz, bar manager at Rip Rap Roadhouse, has a long and impressive resume of service in town.

”I’ve been working the bar scene itself since 2001 starting at Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers in Troy and bartending in the Dayton area since 2003. I managed and bartended at Cadillac Jacks in Huber Heights for 14 years. I have filled in here and there at smaller bars around the area over the years, as well doing private wedding receptions. I’ve been at Rip Rap Roadhouse for eight years now, and for the last two years I’ve also been employed as a bartender through the 88th FSS squadron at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.”

Her drink was inspired by “sweet citrusy” summer time, and she’s leaving it at that.

“As veteran bartenders we all probably have many philosophies we hold on to. We are always learning in life. The most important ones that have stuck with me have been consistency as much as possible, all the way around, and you take the good along with the bad. Sometimes it’s a teeter totter and sometimes it’s a balance beam. I just really enjoy meeting all kinds of different people and helping them have a wonderful experience while they’re out.

“That’s where I get my most reward and why I continue to stay in the industry,” she said.

Marci Johannes, co-owner and general manager of Mr Boro’s Tavern, in Springboro has been bartending for 25 years. She is creating a jalapeño and pickle martini.

“The inspiration behind this somewhat came from the Pickle Fest and also a fantastic pairing with one of our famous grilled cheeses. It is unlike anything we serve at the Tavern currently, but I have a feeling we’ll be adding it to our menu,” said Johannes. “Making cocktails is an art form. It’s not just about pouring liquor and ingredients in a glass, it’s about blending ingredients and trying new recipes. You never know what tastes good together until you try it. You’d be surprised what you can come up with. That’s why there are thousands of recipes out there.”

How to go

What: Ninth Annual Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders

Where: The Steam Plant, 617 E. 3rd St., Dayton

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28

Cost: $55 in advance (until Feb. 25), and $65 day of. Includes one Buckeye Vodka Flight Card offering your choice of four Buckeye Vodka cocktails from four different restaurants, food from each restaurant, and one voting chip. Limited number of $75 VIP tickets include 30 minute early arrival at 6 p.m., food from each participating restaurant and two Buckeye Vodka Flight Cards (eight Buckeye Vodka cocktails).

More info: DineoutDayton.com