BreakingNews
1 dead after person hit by vehicle near Dayton Mall

Centerville Merchant Market, now in new location, expands to host more than 150 vendors and businesses

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
52 minutes ago
X

More than 150 local businesses and food trucks will be participating in the Centerville Merchant Market this May. The free, open-air market will be noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at faith-based living community St. Leonard in Centerville.

Event organizers The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township and the city of Centerville chose this new location as it allowed for the addition of approximately 50 vendors and eight food trucks.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

“We are very excited for our new partnership with St. Leonard to host our events done in conjunction with the city of Centerville. We think this year’s event will be the best yet thanks to the additional space plus easy access to Centerville Merchant Market on the St. Leonard campus” said Heart of Centerville and Washington Township marketing director Jessica Olson.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

A majority of the businesses attending the event are women-owned, focusing on furniture, boutique clothing, home décor, handmade items and one-of-a-kind finds. Local breweries will also have beer and wines for sale with a portion of alcohol sales being donated to local charities.

ExploreRelated: Dayton’s Courthouse Square to be new lunchtime hot spot with entertainment, events

Another new addition to the event is an expanded children’s play area, consisting of lawn games and bubble cannons. Fairytale princesses and super heroes will be available for meet and greets. Beckel’s Humidor is also sponsoring a “husband daycare” area for adults, complete with cigars and games.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Free raffle tickets will be given out by select booths at the event. These tickets can be redeemed for a chance to win prizes provided by the vendors, totaling over $2,000. The first 500 shoppers will also be given a free canvas shopping bag.

How to go

What: Centerville Merchant Market

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 19

Location: St. Leonard, a CHI Living Community: 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

Price: Free: no ticket required

More info: hocwt.org or email contact@hoctwt.org

In Other News
1
A Mother’s Day guide to flower shops in the Dayton region
2
The Neon to host first Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival
3
Last chance to check out Dayton Art Institute exhibit ‘The Artistic...
4
Celebration of Life planned for Dayton radio broadcaster Steve Kirk
5
Downtown Housing Tour showcases options, amenities this weekend

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top