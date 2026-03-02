Best of Dayton 2026 nominations open March 16

The annual Best of Dayton contest is back, and we are looking to you to decide who deserves the recognition.
The contest will have a nomination period for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.
The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.
• Nominations: March 16-27
• Then, we choose the finalists
• Voting: April 20-May 15
• Winners announced: Friday, June 26
• Special section published in the Dayton Daily News: Sunday, June 28
In Other News
1
Oakwood woman develops products and experiences for Universal Studios
2
MetroParks Birding Challenge offers chance to connect with outdoors
3
Preventing pest problems: Addressing moisture, managing trash to get...
4
Spring festivals: Things to do as the Dayton region warms up
5
Book Nook: What does a sheet metal worker do? Read this book to find...
About the Author