Best of Dayton 2026 nominations open March 16

The Best of Dayton 2026 competition is hosted by the Dayton Daily News.

By Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago
The annual Best of Dayton contest is back, and we are looking to you to decide who deserves the recognition.

The contest will have a nomination period for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.

The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.

Nominations: March 16-27

• Then, we choose the finalists

Voting: April 20-May 15

Winners announced: Friday, June 26

Special section published in the Dayton Daily News: Sunday, June 28

