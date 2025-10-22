Big Brothers Big Sisters is about meaningful bonds: How to support it

At around that same time, a group called Ladies of Charity was befriending girls who had come through children’s court. That group later became Catholic Big Sisters.

In 1977, the two groups, which had been working independently, joined forces to become Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Today they have chapters in all 50 states.

The local organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, was formed in 1958 and currently serves over 400 children. Originally founded as part of the Dayton Juvenile Justice department, the Dayton group originally served only young men. Since then, they’ve expanded their operation and scope, now serving boys and girls, aged 7-18, across Montgomery, Preble, Greene and Miami counties.

The dream is to see that every child in our community is cared for and supported by an adult role model.

Making matches

Matches are known affectionately as “Bigs” and “Littles.” The community-based program might find the Big and Little attending a Dayton Dragons game, taking a walk in the park, visiting the Boonshoft Museum or listening to music. They often get together in evenings or on weekends.

According to CEO Greg Winkfield, the organization is critically short of one resource: adult volunteers. There are currently 30 children on the wait list.

“How easy it is to be a mentor, and how meaningful it is to everyone involved in the match,” said Winfield. “We ask that you meet with your Little twice a month, for a total of 4 hours. We ask for a 12 month commitment but most matches last a lot longer than that. We all spend that time each month scrolling on our phones.”

Winkfield said that so often adult volunteers who’ve been involved with the program tell him how being a Big has changed their lives.

The organization’s Match Support Specialists support these families via wellness calls, hot meals, food boxes, personal care items, computers, and other devices needed for virtual school. They also provide emotional support for overstretched parents, grandparents, and guardians.

Jeff Brown, a Big Brother volunteer, says he finds it rewarding to see his Little — Giovani — grow and flourish.

“To be able to help a young man and guide him to a better future; there are no words I can put to that without getting too emotional,” Brown said. ‘’I love seeing aspects of his growth that I may have influenced.”

Giovani says his Big Brother has taught him a lot over the past six years.

“He is a good teacher, a good listener and someone who explains things well. Jeff is very optimistic and has helped me to become a leader and to take responsibility.

What is needed:

Tickets to sporting events/performing arts for experiences such as UD Flyers, Dayton Dragons, Cincinnati Bengals and Wright State Raiders

Gift cards for activities Bigs and Littles can enjoy together such as movies, Scene 75, etc.

Craft supplies

Seasonal crafts kits for holidays or seasons

Discount cards for local attractions such as the Dayton Art Institute, Carillon Park, Aullwood Audubon Center

Gift cards to area restaurants, stores or gas stations

School supplies: Markers, crayons, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners

Educational workbooks

Backpacks (new)

Sports balls such a basketballs and footballs

Games

Food, canned or boxed

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office located at 22 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Dayton. The office is located across from the RTA hub. Or contact Chad Lovins at clovins@bbbsmiamivalley.org.

Other ways to help:

If you think that the time is right for you to make a change in a child’s life, or you’re just curious to learn more, you can call at (937) 220 6850, or visit their website at bbbsmiamivalley.org.