‘Big Read 2024′ in Springfield begins Sunday: How to participate

It is free to join. The program is part of the National Endowment for the Arts “Big Read” project managed by Arts Southwest, which the SMoA received a grant from.

Beginning Sunday at kickoff events at the SMoA, 107 Cliff Park Road, and Clark County Public Library’s main branch, 201 S. Fountain Ave., people can pick up free copies of “Fahrenheit 451,” available in English, Spanish and French, visit the “Tigris” exhibition at the museum for free and interactive stations exploring the theme.

“Fahrenheit 451″ by Ray Bradbury is a cautionary tale written in 1953 about a futuristic society where books are outlawed, burned if found and the effects on the people. “Tigris” was created by artist Amanda Love, who explores the themes of people and cultures being deprived of their identity and when books are destroyed with torn pieces of books making up boats in the piece, inspired by a real life event involving Genghis Khan.

Amy Korpieski, SMoA museum educator, said the program is very timely, especially in Springfield.

“It’s about where we live,” she said. “Our community is changing a lot. The book and exhibition are cautionary tales about what happens if people stop being curious about each other.”

Korpieski said Love inspired the idea and the museum staff embraced it and partnered with the library staff, who were excited and responsive. She added the novel is an easy read and explores many concepts that we have today such as televisions covering walls with interactive screens.

Interactive exhibitions will be at the SMoA, library and Wittenberg University’s library with the intention to ignite curiosity. Events will tie into important dates including election day and during Banned Books Week, where volunteers will read “Fahrenheit 451″ at the “Tigris” exhibition.

Events will be 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the library main branch; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the SMoA; 12:30-4:30 Oct. 13 during Come Find Art at the SMoA; 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St.; 2-3:30 Nov. 5 at the SMoA; and 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the SMoA.

Participants are encouraged to attend as many of the events as possible and spread the word about the program. Should it succeed, it may lead to similar programs in the future.

Korpieski is especially enthused that more than 100 Shawnee High School students will be reading the book and attending a discussion.

“Literature and art can be springboards to learning about each other. We want to do what will encourage open curiosity and conversation in our community,” Korpieski said.

More details

For more information on the programs, go to springfieldart.net.