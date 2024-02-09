Boonshoft to host ‘Valentine’s Under the Stars’ on Wednesday

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton is offering a special “Valentine’s Under the Stars” event, with two showings, and it will cost $75 per couple.
The Boonshoft’s website describes the Feb. 14 activity it as “a romantic evening in our planetarium featuring a live show with amazing visuals set to music.”
The brand new show is in the Boonshoft’s iconic planetarium. Also included in the price of admission are hor d’oeuvres, sweet treats and two flutes of champagne for a toast. Water and lemonade will also be provided, with an optional cash bar as well.
Couples will also get a “special memento featuring the sky that night,” a keepsake photo and a long-stem rose.
Seating for this event is limited, The first showing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. Doors to the show will open 30 minutes early.
How to go
What: “Valentine’s Under the Stars”
Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery: 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton
When: 6:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday
More info: boonshoft.org or call 937-275-7431
