Breezy ‘Camelot’ at Loft Theatre, Wright State grad writes new musical and other arts news around the Dayton region

The cast of the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Camelot." Photo by Judd Plattenburg

Credit: Judd Plattenburg

Credit: Judd Plattenburg

The cast of the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Camelot." Photo by Judd Plattenburg
39 minutes ago
Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic 1960 musical “Camelot” breezily comes alive with great musicianship, strong vocals and heartfelt emotion courtesy of the Human Race Theatre Company.

Director Emily N. Wells’ intimately seamless staging, featuring a versatile eight-member ensemble, is brisk and engaging, particularly as seduction and betrayal escalates throughout the corridors of King Arthur’s castle (Charlie Calvert provides excellently stately scenic design complete with turntable). Working with a tighter, condensed and revised script from Emmy Award-winning scribe David Lee (“Frasier”), Wells brings clear-eyed focus to the central relationship and troubling dynamic between Arthur (Adam Thatcher), Guenevere (lovely soprano Aleah Vassell beautifully costumed by Molly Walz in regal purple) and Lancelot (Trevor Bunce) without threat of distraction or muddled excess.

The cast of the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Camelot" perform "The Lusty Month of May." Photo by Judd Plattenburg

Credit: JUDD PLATTENBURG

Thatcher’s admirable everyman essence nicely balances Vassell’s more inquisitive, outspoken sophistication. Bunce, full of bravado in his Act 1 “C’est Moi” solo, winningly raises the stakes in Act 2 the moment he sings the gorgeous ballad “If Ever I Would Leave You,” strikingly accompanied by music director Ian Axness’ outstanding orchestra notably featuring violinist Kerrigan Mandrell.

Principals aside, Justin King gleefully inhabits the shrewd Mordred, Jason Slattery (Dinadan), Tai Rosenblatt (Sagramore) and Christian Hall (Lionel) bring energy to “Fie On Goodness!,” and Shannon Lane brings poignancy to her role as Tom late in Act 2 opposite Thatcher. Kiersten Farmer’s lively choreography for “The Lusty Month of May” is also noteworthy.

“Arthurian legends date back to 300-500 CE, as Christianity and pagan belief systems were clashing, and different political factions were warring for power,” Wells said in a press statement. “I’ve been enthralled by the legends for a long time and find that we can all relate to the eternal quest for a round table — a symbol of an ideal world where all are welcome.”

Adam Thatcher as Arthur in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Camelot." Photo by Judd Plattenburg

Credit: JUDD PLATTENBURG

Performances continue through April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $23-$62. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org/shows/camelot.

In related news, the Human Race will announce its 40th anniversary season at 6 p.m. Monday, April 28 at the Loft Theatre. Attendance is free.

ExploreAll-female ‘Julius Caesar’ performance in Dayton tackles hard truths

Wright State theatre alum invited to write musical for current students

Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts tapped 2006 theatre alum Ronvé O’Daniel to write a new, full-length, two-act musical. The working title is “How to Survive in New York City” and it is expected to premiere in February 2026.

“We’ve been watching his work and have been intrigued by it,” said Marya Spring Cordes, associate chair of the school and professor and artistic director of Wright State Theatre, in a news release.

In particular, Cordes said she was attracted to O’Daniel’s use of R&B, hip-hop and rap.

“What he writes is unique and the aspect of a new piece was intriguing,” Cordes said. “We were looking for a new voice with a new story.”

Wright State University theatre graduate Ronvé O'Daniel and students in a developmental rehearsal of his full-length, two-act musical "How to Survive in New York City." The show is expected to premiere at Wright State in February 2026. Photo by Erin Pence

Credit: Erin Pence

O’Daniel met the 14 students performing in his show in December during a four-day residency at Wright State.

“My job is to craft a show that plays to the strength of the cast,” O’Daniel said in the release. “In this case, I needed a sense of the talent, which was the whole point of my trip.”

The New York-based O’Daniel is an award-winning songwriter, lyricist and composer whose work has been produced Off-Broadway. He was most recently attached to the development of the World War II-inspired, Blair Underwood-produced “6888: The Musical.”

“How to Survive in New York City” tells the story of Kenya, a struggling screenwriter-turned-bartender navigating the demands of motherhood and marriage who discovers a passion for mixology.

“The show is going to be great,” O’Daniel said. “It tackles the themes of parenthood, motherhood, identity, dreams, how old is too old to follow your dreams, mental health — to be talked about in a fun, entertaining way. I encourage people to see the talent that Dayton has to offer at Wright State.”

ExploreDirector John Waters talks with the Dayton Daily News: ‘All humor is political’

Dayton native’s off-Broadway musical nominated for prestigious Lucille Lortel Awards

Dayton native and Kettering Fairmont High School graduate Philip Drennen’s hilarious 2024 off-Broadway musical “The Big Gay Jamboree,” one of the most joyful shows I saw in New York this season, received five Lucille Lortel Award nominations April 2 including Outstanding Musical. Drennen co-wrote the music and lyrics with the show’s star Marla Mindelle.

The Lucille Lortel Awards honor outstanding achievement off-Broadway. Winners will be announced May 4. For more information about the production click here.

Dayton native Philip Drennen, a graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, co-wrote the music and lyrics of the new off-Broadway musical "The Big Gay Jamboree." CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Upcoming April shows

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

April 15, Schuster Center

This immersive concert-style presentation chronicles the journey of folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Their story is told from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their split in 1970 and famous Central Park reunion concert in 1981. The show will feature art projection photos, original film footage and a live band performing such hits as “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $57-$189. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org/events/simon-garfunkel-story.

“The Full Monty”

April 18-19, TheatreLab Dayton

Philip Drennen directs Terrence McNally and David Yazbek’s Tony Award-nominated musical comedy based on the British film of the same name about a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo who venture into the world of male stripping. The show contains adult themes, language, and partial nudity. Viewer discretion is advised for mature audiences.

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. $16.78-$78.57. Theatrelabdayton.org.

TheatreLab Dayton presents "The Full Monty" April 18-19 at the Dayton Convention Center. Photo by Mackensie King

Credit: Mackensie King

