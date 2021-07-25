Butler County Fair’s history stretches back to 1836: What to know about its growth

A race track was constructed during 1874 that was 714 feet long and 380 feet wide, or approximately a half mile. The construction was done by Henry Frechtling & Company at a cost of $560.

In the 1880s, agricultural activity was starting to enter the mechanical age. The best farmlands had all been cleared by that time. Horsepower in 1880 was provided by over 11,000 horses on county farms. There also were 700 mules, the poor relation of the horse. Farmers produced 600,000 bushels of wheat on 40,000 acres. But corn was king with 60,000 acres yielding 2,358,000 bushels, much of was fed to 40,000 hogs. Sheep were also important. Over 12,000 of them grazed on county pastures.

Oats, rye, barley and buckwheat were also grown. No soybeans were raised in the county, and farmers knew them as an exotic plant grown in the Orient providing protein and sometimes known as the “cow of China.”

During the 1880s and 1890s the Butler County Fair continued to grow and prosper. During this time entries multiplied, which led to the building of numerous permanent structures. On September 16, 1891, the Agricultural Society purchased an additional 13 acres of land to be used for expansion. Even though the fair seemed to be successful, the Agricultural Society found itself facing financial problems. The 1896 fair was controlled by an outside group, but by the turn of the century, the Butler County Fair was again successful and one of the most respected fairs in the state.

In 1913, a fire destroyed the old wooden grandstand, which was replaced that year with a 3,000 seat facility that cost $33,000. It is believed the grandstand that remains as the center section of the present one was the first of its kind in the United States. It is constructed entirely of concrete. The Butler County Fairgrounds then became a focal point for Thoroughbred and harness racing.

The completion of a new office in 1920 continued the movement from wooden to more permanent structures. Over the next thirty years, additional improvements were made, such as the construction of a larger hall for floral and produce exhibits, as well as barns for hogs and cattle.

In 1955, an agreement was reached with the Hamilton Racing Association, Inc. The Racing Association could use the fairgrounds for the purpose of conducting a series of race meets. They had to be conducted under the laws of the Ohio State Racing Commission and the United States Trotting Association. Known as the Hamilton Raceway, participants and spectators from around the nation came to Hamilton for the races.

This agreement lasted until 1976, when the association moved to the Warren County Fairgrounds. During the next several decades, a new secretary’s office was constructed in addition to new buildings for goats, sheep, cattle, and youth activities.