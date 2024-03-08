Car review: Volvo V90 confirms station wagons still cool

Recall that wagon made a name for itself making safety-oriented station wagons. It’s good the automaker hasn’t forgotten about that and still offers the V90. Volvo calls it a “cross country” instead of a wagon but that’s just semantics.

On looks, the V90 is a station wagon through and through. The bumper-to-bumper length is 195.2 inches with a wheel-to-wheel length of 115.8 inches. These dimensions show a well-balanced, long but athletic station wagon. From a design standpoint, Volvo’s designers lean into the wagon styling too with a chiseled frame and three expansive pillars. None of these sloping, bulbous C-pillars that shorten up today’s crossovers. No, the V90 is lanky and I’m there for it!

The cohesive styling of the V90′s lights ties the entire vehicle together with the hammer-like design in the front and the taillights. A small rear spoiler completes the back end.

From a power standpoint, the V90 is more than capable. It has a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine along with some hybrid technology. It makes for a station wagon that can get off the line rapidly but also keeps the power controlled. All told, the overall horsepower is 295 and the torque is 310 pound-feet. That is proportionately powered. With an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD), this is a station wagon that is confident and just exhilarating enough to be enjoyable every time. The hybrid technology, though good for the fuel economy, seems to hold the turbo and supercharger back a little bit; and it would’ve been interesting to see how the V90 performed without the nanny behavior of the hybrid.

Inside, Volvo has quietly kept up its luxury status. While many may not quickly name Volvo as a luxury brand, spend any time inside of a Volvo, including this V90, and you’ll realize that it’s as high-quality as any other luxury brand.

Thanks to the wagon proportions, the interior is spacious for all passengers. There’s 35.9 inches of rear legroom and 38 inches of head room. The spaciousness continues behind the second row with 19.8 cubic feet of space, which expands to 69 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Touchpoints and comfort are what you want and expect from a luxury brand. The cabin is extra quiet as well, which is where the hybrid technology helps as well. The addition of materials like leather and real wood add to the overall refinement, leaving no doubt that this is a luxury brand.

The only real point of frustration for the V90 is the confounding infotainment system. The Google-based system is loaded with technology but lacks intuition. The 9-inch touchscreen looks nice and is responsive, but there’s a learning curve involved trying to master some of the features and commands. I also would’ve liked to see more knobs and buttons for the infotainment, especially considering how frustrating the system can be at times.

With the aforementioned hybrid system, the V90 has an EPA rating of 22 mpg/city and 29 mpg/highway for an average of 25 mpg.

Kudos to Volvo for keeping its trims and pricing simple. There are only two trims: B6 Plus and B6 Ultimate. My tester was the B6 Ultimate and had an MSRP of $64,750. With options and add-ons, my tester had a final price of $73,380. While there are very few competitors against the V90, this seems to earn that price with quality performance and a high-quality spacious interior.

Whether you call it a station wagon or a cross country, the Volvo V90 is a bit of a wonderful enigma. If this is one of the last remnants of station wagons, then it’s a great representation of why station wagons are still awesome!

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Volvo V90 B6

Price/As tested price................................................ $64,750/$73,380

Mileage.......................................... 22 mpg/city; 29 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 295 hp/310 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Torslanda, Sweden