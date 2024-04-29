Piqua woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15 by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly.

Borgerding was accused of unhooking barricades near the Capitol’s east front after a large crowd started overruning the barricades. She reportedly pushed the barricades apart, allowing herself and others to continue toward the Capitol building.

When police officers attempted to close the Capitol doors near the rotunda, protesters and rioters forced them back and pushed their way into the building, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Borgerding was reportedly in the immediate area of the confrontation.

“Still holding her (sign), Borgerding pushed her way through the rotunda doors and walked straight into the rotunda, where she remained for approximately two minutes,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “She then joined the large crowd near the Senate Wing doors and later exited through one of the smashed windows onto the northwest courtyard of the Capitol building around 2:49 p.m.”

Her codefendant, Walter J. Messer, was previously sentenced to two years of probation last September. He pleaded guilty last summer to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.