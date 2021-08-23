Celebrate cars of the Roarin’ Twenties at Dayton Concours d’Elegance

The Concours, presented by AAA, will showcase 175 antique and classic automobiles and motorcycles.

A few of the classics confirmed include a 1929 Duesenberg “J” Bohman & Schwartz Sedan; 1909 Packard Model 3 Runabout; 1928 Auburn 8-115 Speedster; 1957 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 1 Drophead; 1937 Humber Pullman Limousine and a 1933 Pierce-Arrow 1236 Club Brougham.

Caption This 1939 Packard won Best of Show at the Dayton Concours d'Elegance at Carillon Park in 2010. The 14th annual event will be held Sunday, Sept. 19. Credit: Skip Peterson Credit: Skip Peterson

Cars and motorcycles will be judged for awards in 17 classes. Specialty awards will be presented including the R. H. Grant Best of Show, Col. Edward Deeds Judge’s Choice, Charles F. Kettering People’s Choice, Jeffrey Siler Spirit Award, and The Hagerty Youth Judging Award.

A concours for hand-built model cars will be held in the Dicke Transportation Center. It also features a reunion of Fisher Body Craftsman’s Guild modelers exhibiting their hand-built models from the 1950s and 1960s that embrace automotive design creativity.

Live entertainment and a variety of local food and beverages will be featured throughout the day. All exhibits at the park will be open. The parade of class-winning cars, motorcycles, and major award winners will be presented at 3:00 pm.

General admission is $25 at the door, or $20 in advance, $10 for children (ages 3-17), children under age 3 and members of Dayton History are free.

Caption Dayton’s premiere car show, the Concours d’Elegance, is back and celebrating the cars of the Roarin’ Twenties this year. The 14th annual show will be held Sunday, Sept. 19 at Carillon Historical Park from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Credit: James Razor Credit: James Razor

The Preview Party with a Roarin’ Twenties theme will be held Saturday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The reservation-only party will preview some of the concours automobiles and will feature a silent auction, entertainment, food stations, and a variety of bars serving adult beverages.

Ticket prices for the Concours Preview Party are $95 per person or $85 for Dayton History members.

General admission tickets and Concours Preview Party tickets are available online.

More information can be found here or call Dayton history at 937-293-2841.