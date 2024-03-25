BreakingNews
Colorectal cancer affecting younger patients as doctors warn of possible lifestyle factors

Comedian Mike Birbiglia to perform at Victoria Theatre

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Lifestyles
By
18 minutes ago
X

Comedian, writer, director and actor Mike Birbiglia will bring his “Please Stop The Ride” tour to the Victoria Theatre on Friday, Nov. 22.

Birbiglia has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway.

ExploreDayton Art Institute reveals details for 2024 Art Ball

His five solo shows “Sleepwalk With Me,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” “Thank God For Jokes,” “The New One,” and “The Old Man & The Pool” also enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The New York Times has branded his flavorful merge of comedy and storytelling as “Birbiglian.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

He also wrote, directed and starred in the films “Sleepwalk With Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” His acting credits include the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault In Our Stars,” “Popstar” and “A Man Called Otto” as well as TV roles in “Orange Is The New Black” and “Billions.” He also hosts the podcast “Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out.”

ExploreAre ghosts real? Researcher from ‘Ghost Hunters’ to speak at Victoria Theatre

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are priced at $39-$125. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can purchase online at daytonlive.org/mike-birbiglia, in person at the Dayton Live Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center or by phone at 937-228-3630.

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.

In Other News
1
Bunny Trail event at Air Force museum open to public
2
DAYTON EATS: Meet the beer and wine manager at Dorothy Lane Market in...
3
Is your blood aging your brain? It might increase your dementia risk
4
How you walk a curved line might reveal cognitive decline
5
BOOK NOOK: Author’s themes feel real, and deeply personal

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top