Corn mazes in Dayton: Where to get lost this fall

Southwest Ohio is home to many corn mazes; here is a guide to some of those:

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Nov. 3

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Description: The popular corn maze at Young’s Dairy is now open. This 3.5 acre maze rewards families with a children’s playground at the finish line.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27

Location: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Description: In addition to a 6-acre corn maze, this festival features a sunflower patch, a grass tunnel, farm animals and more.

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 6 through Nov. 3

Location: 4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown

Description: 2024 marks the 27th anniversary of the popular corn maze. With more than 8 acres of corn, this maze is one of the largest in the region. Admission into the attraction ends an hour before close.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 27

Location: 100 Union Falls Road, Dayton

Description: This year, the Pumpkin Valley Farm entitled the maze the “Bee Kind” corn maze. Admission to the farm also include duck races, animal meet and greets and more.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 31

Location: 5859 Ohio 320, New Paris

Description: Today’s Harvest has decided to theme its 2024 corn maze around former President Donald Trump. Reservation can be made for this maze online.

Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 21 through Oct. 27

Location: 3677 Wayne-Madison Road, Trenton

Description: Admission to this corn maze also includes a pillow bounce, batting cages, a climbing wall, hayrides and more.

Credit: VanDemark Farm Credit: VanDemark Farm

Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 27

Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney

Description: This venue is open on weekdays by group reservation. This corn maze is 8.5 acres and has a unique design each year.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 21 through Oct. 27

Location: 3068 W. Ohio 73, Wilmington

Description: This farm offers a free corn maze and hayrides for guests. For an additional price, guests can also pick their own pumpkins or try a selection of cider drinks.

>> Submit your event

Don’t see your maze on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.