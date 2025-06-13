Cosmic Play Party bridges mental health awareness with arts and culture this weekend

Breaking: onMain gets Dayton city approval for first large building; work starts by July 1

The latest edition of Cosmic Play Parties, an event bridging mental health awareness with arts and culture, will take place June 14 and 15 in Englewood.

An outdoor festival encouraging you to celebrate your inner child while supporting mental health awareness and arts and culture will take place this weekend at German Club Edelweiss in Englewood.

Saturday and Sunday’s “Where the Wild Things Are” Festival is the latest edition of events known as Cosmic Play Parties. The parties, which have been previously held at such venues as the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton, serve to bring play, creativity, healing, service, education and empowerment to the community while providing a platform for local artists, musicians, performers, vendors and wellness professionals to share their gifts with others.

“These parties are safe and inclusive spaces for community, education, creativity and mental health resources,” said Misty Brown, a local mental health therapist, artist, social worker and community wellness advocate who created the parties. “This is very community-oriented.”

Every party is centered around a theme. This weekend you’re encouraged to dress as your inner child or imaginary friend. The event will also feature experience stations and some of your favorite childhood games complete with nostalgic twists and turns.

“We encourage costume and creativity — the idea of play and connection," Brown said.

In addition to local DJs and performers, the event will feature fire dancers and flow artists. There will also be opportunities to drum around a bonfire or experience a group sound bath. The Portal Tent in particular will become transformed by sound, energy, lights, body work, ASMR, massage and healing.

There will also be free wellness services along with local vendors and intuitive readers.

Brown’s practice is Wellspring Healing Studio in Dayton. She specializes in healing trauma by integrating mental health therapy with sound and vibrational therapy, somatic therapy, energy and body work, art, music, drumming and dance.

“The social worker in me works to empower and educate vulnerable populations and my events serve to be safe spaces for connection, resources and community,” Brown said. “These events are all about collaboration and the more bridges we can build together, the more resources we have to offer our city in this time of oppression and confusion.”

Gates open at 7 p.m. for general admission. Campers can set up at 5 p.m. or later.

Food, drinks and adult beverages will be available for sale.

Tickets are $28.52 and available at Eventbrite. Tickets are $30 at the door. If you would like to camp and enjoy a free catered pancake and veggie sausage breakfast it is an additional $25 per person.

Brown is also in search of sponsorships for future parties such as the Wild Women Festival slated Aug. 16 and 17. If you’re interested email her at misty1love@hotmail.com. For additional information, visit Facebook.

The German Club Edelweiss is located at 531 E. Wenger Road.

