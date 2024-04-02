BreakingNews
Country, blues, rock singer Elle King to perform at The Rose this summer

Grammy-nominated country, blues and rock singer Elle King will perform Saturday, July 20 at The Rose Music Center at The Heights.

Best known for her breakout hit “Ex’s and Oh’s” from her 2015 album “Love Stuff,” King has notably received accolades from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition to collaborating with Miranda Lambert on “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” she has also collaborated with Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde and was on tour with Chris Stapleton in 2022.

In a press statement, she shared thoughts on her latest album, “Come Get Your Wife.”

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together,” King said. “This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do. It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are — and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5. Tickets are priced at $33.50-$63.50. For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

