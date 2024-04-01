10 notable shows to see across Dayton region in April

April 4-7, Magnolia Theatre Company

Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood’s comedy receives its local premiere. In 1956, the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein gather for their annual quiche breakfast as the atomic bomb sirens sound. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $12.50-$22.50. 937-228-3630 or magnoliatheatrecompany.com.

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”

April 7, Dayton Live

A drag spin on the popular NBC sitcom is heading our way with male actors portraying the legendary TV characters. This bawdy play particularly concerns Sophia out on bail and Blanche and Rose creating CreakN, a sex app for seniors. The production is recommended for ages 18 and older. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $38.50-$68.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets”

April 5-6, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

“Total Eclipse” is a celestial celebration honoring the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. Under the baton of guest conductor Keitaro Harada, the evening will feature Carl Nielsen Helios Overture, Op. 17, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major, K. 451, and Gustav Holst, “The Planets,” Op. 32. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $5-$84.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

April 9-14, Dayton Live

The local premiere of this Tony Award-winning musical portrait of the rock icon is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hill (“The Hot Wing King”) with direction by British filmmaker Phyllida Lloyd (“Mamma Mia!”). Songs include “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “Private Dancer” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $29-$119. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“New Beginnings”

April 12-14, Dayton Ballet

Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland fashions this repertory program that will include George Balanchine’s “Valse-Fantaisie,” Adam Hougland’s “Cold Virtues” and his yet-to-be-titled world premiere ballet highlighting Dayton Ballet Company’s athleticism, technique and artistry featuring the music of Max Richter. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $13.50-$88.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

“It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues”

April 19-20, Central State University

John Fleming directs this Tony-nominated musical that traces the history of blues music with such tunes as “Black Woman,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Fever” and “Walking After Midnight.” Tucki Bailey provides music direction. Debbie Blunden-Diggs choreographs. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center at Central State, 1400 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce. A faculty and staff matinee will take place at 2 p.m. Friday. Tickets will be available by donation at the door beginning at 7 p.m. for each evening performance. centralstate.edu/events.

“Godspell”

April 19-21, University of Dayton

UD presents Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak’s popular musical retelling of the Gospel of St. Matthew. Songs include “All Good Gifts,” “Day by Day,” “Bless the Lord,” “Light of the World” and “Beautiful City.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday in the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way. Dayton. $12. udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts.

“Tosca”

April 20-21, Dayton Opera

Giacomo Puccini’s passionate grand opera about political intrigue, romance and betrayal will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $25.50-$98.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Peerless”

April 25-May 12, Human Race Theatre Company

Marya Spring Cordes directs the local premiere of Jiehae Park’s dark contemporary comedic spin on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that examines “the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions.” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St.. Dayton. Cost: $20-$53. More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

“West Side Story”

Through May 5, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ timeless musical features such gems as “Maria,” “Tonight,” “America,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Somewhere.” Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $70-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.