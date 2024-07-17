Dave Chappelle scores Emmy nomination for Netflix special

Dave Chappelle received his 13th career Emmy Award nomination Wednesday for his 2023 Netflix special “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,” which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

“The Dreamer,” Chappelle’s seventh Netflix special, debuted Dec. 31 and was centered on themes of success, gratefulness and humility. The comedian also took notable jabs at the transgender community but was at his strongest when spotlighting his solo visits to strip clubs (“I like the music”) and the infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock (“everything is funny until it happens to you”).