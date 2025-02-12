Dave Chappelle to receive NAACP President’s Award; ‘The Six Triple Eight’ among nominated films

Dave Chappelle will receive the NAACP President’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards ceremony on Feb. 22.

The Yellow Springs-based comedian is being recognized by the civil rights organization as one of the most influential entertainers of his generation.

“Internationally recognized for his trademark wit, fearless social commentary, and no-holds-barred approach, he deliberately steps over society’s red lines and builds his sharpest material from the other side,” according to the NAACP.

“The President’s Award honors an unwavering dedication to community, and throughout his distinguished career, Dave Chappelle has consistently been recognized as a powerful voice of social consciousness,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson in a press statement. “Through his unique ability to transform complex political issues into thought-provoking humor, Dave has solidified his place as one of the most impactful voices of our time. His work sparks conversations that compel people to examine their own beliefs, proving that in an age where open dialogue is increasingly rare, comedy can be both a powerful truth-teller and a driver of progress.”

The Washington, D.C. native began his comedy career at age 14. The groundbreaking success of “Chappelle’s Show” (2003-2006) elevated his artistry to the masses. He notably walked away from a $50 million deal at the height of the show’s success.

He has also delivered six Netflix specials which have received acclaim but his jokes in particular about the transgender community in “The Closer” and “The Dreamer” sparked controversy.

Chappelle is the recipient of five Primetime Emmy Awards and six Grammy Awards. He also received the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

“Through it all, Chappelle has maintained his distinctive voice and unflinching approach to comedy, proving that success can come without compromise,” the NAACP noted. “His continued residence in Yellow Springs, Ohio, far from the entertainment industry’s centers of power, reflects the independence that has defined his career.”

Previous recipients of the President’s Award, which is presented “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service,” include Usher, Rihanna, LeBron James, Kerry Washington, Spike Lee, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Lauryn Hill.

In related news, Tyler Perry’s “The Six Triple Eight,” chronicling the trailblazing story of World War II’s first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color led by Daytonian Charity Adams Earley, received five Image Award nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture (Kerry Washington) and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.

The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Our Stories, Our Culture, Our Excellence.”

The NAACP Image Awards will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m. on BET and CBS.

