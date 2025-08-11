Dayton African American Cultural Festival is this weekend: What to know

“The Dayton African American Cultural Festival (DAACF) provides for the coming together of diverse people to celebrate the richness of the African American experience through activities that promote art, education and health,” noted organizers on Facebook.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Saturday’s events will take place from from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday’s activities will follow from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup includes:

The African Village

The Main Stage

The Health Pavilion

The Black Authors Pavilion

Knowledge Cypher Conference Series

Kids Korner

Millennial Stage

Food Vendors Alley

In particular, the African Village will host a Food Security Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The forum will explore food insecurity in the Black community.

“Join us for an empowering discussion on sustainable food systems, community-led initiatives and policy changes that promote food justice,” organizers noted.

Sunday’s lineup includes:

The African Village

Gospel Fest: The Main Stage

The Black Authors Pavilion

Knowledge Cypher Lecture Series

Food Vendors Alley

Sunday will also feature a Black Youth Forum from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the African Village. Panelists scheduled to appear include Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness, Males of Color, Angelica X and Rickia Woods. Toné Reddick will moderate.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Island MetroPark is located at 101 E. Helena St., Dayton.