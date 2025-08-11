Dayton African American Cultural Festival is this weekend: What to know

The 19th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival will bring themes of celebration, heritage and tradition to the forefront Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17 at Island MetroPark.
The free, family-friendly, all-ages festival also explores the diversity of the African American experience through culture, education and music.
“The Dayton African American Cultural Festival (DAACF) provides for the coming together of diverse people to celebrate the richness of the African American experience through activities that promote art, education and health,” noted organizers on Facebook.
Saturday’s events will take place from from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday’s activities will follow from noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup includes:
- The African Village
- The Main Stage
- The Health Pavilion
- The Black Authors Pavilion
- Knowledge Cypher Conference Series
- Kids Korner
- Millennial Stage
- Food Vendors Alley
In particular, the African Village will host a Food Security Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The forum will explore food insecurity in the Black community.
“Join us for an empowering discussion on sustainable food systems, community-led initiatives and policy changes that promote food justice,” organizers noted.
Sunday’s lineup includes:
- The African Village
- Gospel Fest: The Main Stage
- The Black Authors Pavilion
- Knowledge Cypher Lecture Series
- Food Vendors Alley
Sunday will also feature a Black Youth Forum from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the African Village. Panelists scheduled to appear include Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness, Males of Color, Angelica X and Rickia Woods. Toné Reddick will moderate.
For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
Island MetroPark is located at 101 E. Helena St., Dayton.
