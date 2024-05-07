Dayton-area restaurants planning special menus for Mother’s Day

On May 12 our local restaurants are going to be busting at the seams with business, which means reservations are in order and planning is of the essence. Many places are close to selling out, so reserve your spot now while there are openings.

Of course there are options that are a little different than a standard sit-down meal featuring activities:

Bock Family Brewing (bockfamilybrewing.com) is offering a special Mother’s Day Paint and Pints class that includes all the supplies and a drink of their choice for $35 a person.

There’s a special gospel and jazz brunch concert being hosted by the Dayton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (dstdaytonalumnae.org) at Sinclair Community College from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for $60 per ticket.

There’s a Mother’s Day Tea being hosted by the Dayton Bach Society (https://bachsocietyofdayton.org) at 1 p.m. May 12 before their concert featuring Mozart’s Mass in C Minor.

None of the events I’ve seen look more exciting for a mom that is still young at heart as the Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. with mimosa flights, a silent disco and food trucks including Biscuit Boss, Blended by J, AHA Waffles and Christian Brothers.

If you aren’t into events and really don’t want to do something too formal, businesses from north to south will be offering special Mother’s Day gifts, gift packages and specials. Victory Lane Pizza in Monroe (https://victorylanepizza.com) for example is offering a special large heart shaped pizza with a large garden salad (because mom wants you to eat your veggies) and a fresh flower for her for $24.99, while other restaurants like Condado Taco (https://condadotacos.com) are offering freebies as soon as mom walks through the door (moms gets a free taco).

Everywhere you look there will be specials and promotions, but for a sit-down meal a plan and a reservation is required. Here’s a look at some of the Dayton-area restaurants that will be open and offering something special for you and your mama for Mother’s Day this year.

Please note that this list is not complete. If you have any events to share, please send them along to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com so that we can include them in future coverage.

Amber Rose

1400 Valley St., Dayton

937-228-2511 or theamberrose.com

When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12, reservations required

When it comes to Mother’s Day Amber Rose likes to pull out all the stops with a massive brunch buffet featuring scrambled eggs, French toast bake, omelet casserole, biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, honey ham, salmon, herb roasted pork loin, cabbage rolls, bacon, sausage, potatoes, mac and cheese, smashed potatoes, home-style green beans, spinach salad, a carving station, and a whole host of desserts to satisfy any cravings that remain. Cost for adults is $39 per person, children 10 and younger eat for $16.

Carver’s Steaks and Chops

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

937-433-7099 or https://carversdayton.com

When: Mother’s Day brunch served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12, with all-day features available 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

This year Carver’s is offering a three-course brunch for $45 a person. That will get you the choice of soup or salad to start, the choice of a prime rib egg benedict, smoked salmon egg benedict or steak and potato frittata skillet and a raspberry tiramisu or strawberry chocolate oblivion cake to finish things off.

Chappys Social House

7880 Washington Village Dr., Dayton

937-439-9200 or www.chappyssocialhouse.com

When: Noon-8 p.m.

Chappys has a list of entree options to entice mom with ranging in three tiers of pricing — $18.95, $21.95 and $23.95. All entrees come with the choice of two sides and a slice of Chappys chocolate Texas sheet cake for dessert. Options at $18.95 include a 7 oz. pork chop, chicken and waffles, two pieces of fried chicken and a 1/3 slab of BBQ ribs. At $21.95 you can have a 5 oz. sirloin steak or five jumbo shrimp and for $23.95 either a 5 oz. bourbon glazed salmon or 5 oz. mahi mahi. To make it easy, reservation requests can be texted to 937-572-2876.

Corner Kitchen

613 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-938-5244 or https://cornerkitchendayton.com

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 12

This year Corner Kitchen will be doing a brunch that lasts all day long including sweet potato donuts ($10), stuffed French toast ($15), blueberry salad ($14) and vegetable frittatas ($15). With the patio open during good weather it’s a good spot to get outdoors and celebrate the special women in your life.

Dewberry 1850

1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-223-1000 or https://dewberry1850.com

When: Seating times are at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on May 12

This restaurant, located in the Marriott at the University of Dayton, is offering a $39 per person full buffet that you can pair with a bottomless bloody mary and mimosa bar for $16. Reservations are required and an 18% service charge and 7.5% sales tax will be added to the bill. The menu is robust with breakfast lasagna, eggs, waffles, the requisite bacon and sausage, lemon rosemary chicken, salmon and asparagus roulade and a carving station for their roasted orange peel and thyme turkey. There is also a dessert and salad station as well as an omelet station. With a new chef and manager it’s a team that is looking to impress, so this is a great option to look into.

Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-224-7822 or www.dubpub.com

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dublin Pub is currently taking reservations for parties of six or more while availability allows for their Mother’s Day celebration which features an all you can eat buffet for $25.99 ($12.99 for children ages 5-12, ages 5 and younger are free). Pair it with $5 Bloody Mary’s and mimosas if you are really feeling celebratory. E-mail amanda@dubpub.com for reservations.

El Meson

903 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

937-859-8229 or http://elmeson.net

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12

This is the spot where flavors zing and zang. El Meson will have chicken marsala, Cuban beef picadillo, Spanish lamb with sherry and peppers, cavatappi pasta with shrimp, scallops and calamari, various scrambled egg casseroles, scalloped potatoes, polenta, Mexican roasted street corn, mixed green salads, fresh fruit salad, a Belgian waffle station, assorted desserts and a taco bar for the kids. Cost is $45 adults, $22 for children 12 and younger, free for ages six and younger.

elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg

937-384-2253 or www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12

This is going to be one hot ticket, so call now. Cost is going to be $30 per person and $10 for kids 10 and younger. If you know the food at elé you know it’s going to be delicious.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

937-865-9355 or https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com

When: Brunch starts at 10 a.m.

In addition to $7 bloody Marys and mimosas, there are calorie rich options like a smothered tenderloin breakfast burrito ($24.75), protein rich options like the tenderloin steak and poached egg bowl ($23.50) served with roasted potatoes, mushrooms and tomatoes with a creamy horseradish sauce. There’s also a grilled salmon eggs Benedict ($22.50), bacon and egg brioche ($14.95), shrimp and grits ($19.95) among other offerings.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

4432 Walnut St., Dayton

937-320-9548 or FlemingsSteakhouse.com

When: May 11 and 12 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Mother’s Day three-course menu at Fleming’s will be available for two days. Entree choices include: Pan roasted maitake mushroom cavatappi with grilled chicken ($64), shellfish Louie ($52), sun-dried tomato and spinach stuffed pork chop ($68) or surf and turf ($80). Start the meal off with your choice of a strawberry fennel salad or potato leek soup and finish with a lime cheesecake tart.

The Foundry Dayton

124 Madison St., Dayton

937-965-7520 or www.thefoundryrooftop.com

When: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

This is as much a couples date as it is a Mother’s Day Celebration. For $75 a person you can indulge in several different experiences — the classics like scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage or stations with carved prime rib and glazed ham, create-your-own omelets, and rotating artisan pizzas. Saxton Arrington and his Jazz band will be there playing live music to add to the mood. The restaurant is offering mobile eTickets for easy entry, and each ticket includes a complimentary drink of your choice from the regular menu, specialty stations or any beer in the beverage menu. Did we mention they are promising flowers on arrival?

Giovanni’s Pizzeria e Ristorante

215 West Main St., Fairborn

937-878-1611 or www.facebook.com/GiovannisFairborn

When: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Giovanni’s Mother’s Day buffet is a carb-lovers paradise stocked with Italian pot roast, roasted rosemary chicken, ravioli,, baked ziti, meatballs, Italian sausage with peppers, onions and red potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes and a litany of other side dishes and desserts and, most importantly, a pasta station with dishes made to order. Bellissimo! Cost is $32.99 for adults, $14.99 for children 14 and younger and free for ages four and younger.

Hidden Valley Orchards

5474 N. State Rt. 48, Lebanon

513-932-1869 or www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

When: seatings at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 12Celebrate all of the special women in your life with HVO’s annual Mother’s Day buffet. The menu includes chicken marsala, roast beef, garlic whipped potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, an omelette station, mac and cheese, various salads, danishes and desserts. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids 6-10.

Jimmie’s Ladder 11

936 Brown St., Dayton

937-424-1784 or https://www.jladder11.com

When: Three seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on May 12 with reservations only This year Jimmie’s has put together a special Mother’s Day brunch menu that looks affordable and satisfying. Chicken and waffles ($16), biscuits and gravy ($13), chicken biscuit sliders ($13), avocado toast ($15), shrimp and grits ($16), stuffed French toast ($15) will be on hand to fulfill your tables breakfast urges while classic Ladder 11 sandwiches like the bistro burger ($16) topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato jam and a fried egg are available to fill your lunch needs. With a full bar in a cool spot and a menu that fits the bill, this is a winner.

The Last Queen

210 E. Main St., Enon

937-340-6032 or www.lastqueenpub.com

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. May 12

The Last Queen in Enon is hosting a Mother’s Day afternoon tea ($45 per person) with finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and preserves, macarons, cheesecake squares, cupcakes, endless cups of British tea and prosecco. There’s also the option of getting an afternoon tea picnic lunch to go for $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Lily’s

329 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-723-7637 or www.lilysdayton.com

When: Lily’s is offering brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 4:30-9 p.m.

Lily’s is a great destination to consider if the weather is right for their patios — they have three, the best being the one in the back. This is a laid back spot that is a mash up of American Southern comfort dishes like free-range fried chicken, shrimp & grits, deviled eggs paired against Polynesian and tropical treats like bao buns, pork belly and ramen. If mom likes something a little different take her here and splurge on a tiki-inspired craft cocktail.

Manna Uptown

61 W. Franklin St., Centerville

937-972-1215 or www.mannauptown.com

When: May 8 and 9 at 5 p.m.

Manna has an early treat for mom with a 5 p.m. afternoon tea featuring chicken salad croissants, quiche lorraine, spinach and cheese empanadas, focaccia and olive tapenade and egg, avocado and tomato finger sandwiches followed by chocolate brownies, cheesecake and lucuma choux puffs as well as tea, coffee and soda. Cost is $28 per person and reservations are required.

The Melting Pot

453 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-567-8888 or www.meltingpot.com/centerville-dayton-oh

When: Noon-9 p.m., May 12

The meal at The Melting Pot is a special four-course meal of delectable delights created to melt moms heart. Cost is $65 a person, $32 for mom (one mom discount per table), $25 for children 12 and younger. First course is your choice of Wisconsin cheddar, bacon and gorgonzola, or sparkling gruyère served with breads, vegetables and apples for dipping. The second course is your choice of a bacon-topped parmesan ranch salad, kale Caesar or caprese. Mom’s Feast entree is a brasa chicken, brown sugar bourbon rubbed steak, herb-crusted pork and wild mushroom ravioli. Wrap up the meal with a bananas foster, dark and dulce or wild berry crunch chocolate fondue.

Mill’s Park Hotel

321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-319-0400 or www.millsparkhotel.com/mothersday

When: Two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., reservations are required

The Mill’s Park Mother’s Day buffet will feature fresh croissants, yogurt and granola, fresh fruit, applewood bacon, biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, chicken and waffles and more. Score bonus points walking off lunch leisurely through Yellow Springs and buying your mom something special at one of the cute shops. Cost is $40 per person.

Silas Creative Kitchen

21 W. Main St., Versailles

937-526-3020 or www.hotelversaillesohio.com/silas-creative-kitchen

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12

Mothers will be treated to a complimentary cocktail family portrait. The impressive menu includes lobster salad, smoked salmon, charcuterie, prime rib, honey glazed ham, fried chicken, eggs benedict, bananas foster fresnch toast casserole, biscuits and sausage gravy, assorted pastries, fresh fruit with house granola and more. $60 for adults, $50 for senors, $19 for children ages 5-12 and free for kids younger than 5.

Smiths’ Boathouse

439 N. Elm St., Troy

937-335-3837 or https://smithsboathouse.com

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12

This isn’t the typical Mother’s Day buffet, so you can go light or heavy depending on how you are feeling. There’s a crab benedict ($27), sausage gravy and biscuits ($20), steak and eggs ($30), Boathouse salad with grilled chicken ($20) and a Boathouse burger ($20).

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.