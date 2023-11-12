DAYTON EATS: Local businesses recognized by Midwestern Traveler magazine

Less than a week ago the magazine and website Midwestern Traveler (www.midwesterntraveler.com) released its inaugural Best in Ohio awards.

The magazine asked people from across the midwest to vote for their favorite attractions and the resulting list was one that was impressively heavy on organizations and businesses from our region.

“Many of us love to travel, and one of the best states to visit might just be Ohio. From its vibrant cities and charming small towns to its stunning countryside and beautiful forests, every corner of this state has something worth seeing,” said the article announcing the attractions that won out. “These awards recognize the best of the best in the state, as selected by Midwestern travelers.”

Categories Midwestern Traveler’s editors mined winners from were culture; fairs, festivals and parades; shopping; sports; travel; wellness and recreation, and my personal favorite, food and drink.

Out of 29 categories in food and drink the Miami Valley region saw eight winners rise to the top — 27% of the total list.

Local winners:

Best Burger: Black Horse Tavern at the Golden Lamb

Best Cheese Shop: Dorothy Lane Market

Best Coffee Shop: Ghostlight Coffee

Best Farmers Market: 2nd Street Market

Best Fast Food: The Root Beer Stande

Best Mexican: Taqueria Mixteca Mexican Restaurant

Best Orchard: Hidden Valley Orchards

Best Sweet Shop: Esther Price Candies

With Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus also being recognized, Dayton winning a quarter of the mentions speaks to just how special our town and so many of our local businesses are.

This is a list of businesses at the top of their game. Dorothy Lane Market and Esther Price Candies are in Dayton’s DNA, both classic Dayton businesses. Ghostlight continues to expand and impress, most recently with its fantastic new location in the Dayton Arcade called Gather by Ghostlight (https://gatherdyt.com). The Root Beer Stande and Taqueria Mixteca are both flavorful satisfying destinations. Hidden Valley Orchards is an ever expanding impressive phenomenon that is a hub with something for everyone — part farm, part culinary center, part event space, part taproom, part market, part event venue all in a drop dead gorgeous setting, and the 2nd Street Market is an absolute gem of community, connection and dining.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

In addition to being a list that shows Daytonlove, it’s also a timely reminder to enjoy what our neighbors nearby have to offer.

Regional winners

Best Brewery: Little Miami Brewing Company, Milford

Best BBQ: Midwest BBQ and Creamery, Loveland

Best Hotel Restaurant: Metropole, Cincinnati

Best Ice Cream Parlor: The Cone, West Chester

Best Landmark Restaurant: Orchids at Palm Court, Cincinnati

Best Public Market: Findlay Market, Cincinnati

Best Supermarket: Jungle Jim’s International Market, Cincinnati

The list had several winners that will come in handy this holiday season — Main Street shopping in Waynesville and the holiday lights at Historic Clifton Mill are must visits in December, while Tom’s Maze in Germantown and the pumpkin patch at Blooms and Berries Farm Market and Garden Center in Loveland, Ohio are perfect destinations this month.

With the Root Beer Stande (www.rootbeerstande.com) on Woodman being seasonal and weather dependent, this is one you should try and get in soon before it closes for the winter.

They have a litany of different hot dog options made with grilled Nathan’s all-beef dogs and an equally robust menu of quarter pound Angus burgers. The sides are fried delights and they even have a classic walking taco served right in the Frito bag. Nostalgic and delicious. Finish it off with one of their massive sundae’s and you are sure to be in a food coma. If you show up on a Sunday they serve up $1.50 root beer floats.

Regardless of where this list from Midwestern Traveler takes those who decide to peruse it, something great really does await. There’s no doubt the state of Ohio has plenty to see and celebrate, but so does our wonderful town and it’s always nice to see our region get some of the recognition it deserves.

DAYTON EATS runs Sundays in the Life & Arts section of the Dayton Daily News and features the latest on menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and food adventures. Contact Contributing Writer Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.