18 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

4021 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek | (937) 431-8669 | Website | Facebook

Cassano’s Pizza King

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016.

Multiple Locations | (888) 294-5464 | Website | Facebook

Classic Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.

7129 Taylorsville Rd, Dayton | (937) 233-7381 | Facebook

Dewey’s Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2018.

Multiple Locations | (513) 362-1265 | Website | Facebook

Flying Pizza

Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.

Multiple Locations | (937) 439-1234 | Website | Facebook

Joe’s Pizzeria

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2016. Third place 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021.

4313 Airway Rd, Dayton | (937) 253-8154 | Website | Facebook

Kramer’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2017.

1018 Irving Ave, Dayton | (937) 294-9141 | Website | Facebook

Little York Tavern & Pizza

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.

4120 Little York Rd, Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook

Marion’s Piazza

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

Milano’s

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

Best of Dayton finalist 2018.

Multiple Locations | (937) 222-7072 | Website | Facebook

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Best of Dayton finalist 2016. First place 2017. Second place 2018, 2019, 2021.

Multiple Locations | (937) 331-5357 | Website | Facebook

Oregon Express

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.

336 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 223-9205 | Website | Facebook

Pies and Pints

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

52 Plum Street, Beavercreek | 937-429-7437 | Website | Facebook

Pizza Bandit

Best of Dayton fourth place 2021.

700 E 4th St, Dayton | (937) 476-1895 | Website | Facebook

Ron’s Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

Multiple Locations | (937) 298-2355 | Website | Facebook

South Park Tavern

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 813-7491 | Website | Facebook

Spinoza’s

Credit: Teesha McClam Credit: Teesha McClam

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | (937) 426-7799 | Website | Facebook

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

515 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 496-5268 | Website | Facebook