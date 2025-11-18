Dayton Holiday Festival returns with live music, parade and tree lighting

As the event begins, there will be numerous activities for guests to participate in. A street fair, complete with carnival rides and food trucks, will be on Second Street.

In the lobby of the Stratachache Tower, located at 40 N. Main St., children may visit the Candy Cane Clubhouse, where they take part in crafts, face painting and more.

The tower will also serve as a location for the festival’s live entertainment stages, where families can see a juggling show, a sing-along hosted by Elsa and Anna from the film “Frozen” and a puppet show.

Courthouse Square will also feature a live stage. From 4:05-4:30 p.m., the Dayton Celebration Chorus will perform in the square, followed by a DJ from 4:35-7 p.m.

Inside the Schuster Center at 1 W. Second St., attendees can be a judge in the festival’s gingerbread house contest. Guests can view the pieces and vote for their favorites from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 28, as well as after the festival 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 29-30.

A note for those who go: The line may be closed earlier than expected depending on queue times.

One of the festival’s main events is its Grand Illumination, where Dayton’s holiday tree will be lit up with 50,000 lights. Also at Courthouse Square, the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Grande Illumination Parade will begin immediately following the tree lighting ceremony. Featuring more than 100,000 lights across various floats and displays, this parade will be comprised of musicians, dancers, horses and other performers. Santa Claus himself will even make an appearance.

The Dayton Holiday Festival is only the start of the city’s seasonal celebration, as other events will be held throughout the remainder of the year.

This includes The Neon theater’s Family Movie Series, where classic holiday films will be screened such as “Jingle All the Way” and “The Polar Express.” The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St.

Rabbit Hole Books, which can be found at 29 W. First St., will also host Winter Wonderland events Dec. 6 and Dec.14, where guests can try holiday treats and take a photo with Santa.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Holiday Festival

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 28

Location: Downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org.