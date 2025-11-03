‘Dracula’ has feminist spin at Loft Theatre, and other arts news across the Dayton region

The action primary concerns pregnant, submissive Mina Harker (Human Race newcomer Angelique Archer vibrantly injects the script with Shakespearean-esque communicative energy in her breakthrough performance) joining domestic abuse survivor Van Helsing (brilliantly blunt Darlene Spencer exudes The Wild West-meets-“The Walking Dead” bravado) to fight the titular vampire (seductive Gregory Mallios concocts a superbly suave display of charming flamboyance, witty playfulness and sinister authority).

Along the way, Van Helsing dishes insightful food for thought about vampires and more present dangers in an indelible moment of reflection with Mina and uptight Dr. George Seward (versatile Rico Romalus Parker). “The dangerous misconception,” Van Helsing says, “is that they’re fanged or pale or deformed. That you could identify one at a glance. But the monsters look just like us.”

Hamill’s empowering gender-bending of Stoker’s sexist novel also includes a refreshing take on Renfield, a madwoman fixated on worshipping Count Dracula while still haunted by a marriage which made her feel inferior. Human Race Resident Artist Caitlin Larsen Deer marvelously embodies the disturbed Renfield with striking physicality and an expressive delivery that is childlike yet assured.

The excellent cast, attractively costumed by Ayn Swann with a Victorian flair favoring red and white, includes Human Race Resident Artist Andrew Ian Adams in flawless Jekyll and Hyde mode as Jonathan Harker, radiant Jordan Trovillion as Lucy Westerna and resourceful Wright State University students Skye Hodgkin as Marilla/Maid and Evelyn Vordtriede as Drusilla/Miller/Merchant.

In addition, the artistry of scenic designer Charlie Calvert, lighting designer Jessica Ann Drayton, sound designer Audio Forest, properties designer Sarah Gomes and fight director Gina Ceremele-Mechley greatly heightens the production’s spooky allure.

“Dracula” is an experience you lean into — not merely observe. And in doing so, Hamill’s clarion call, spoken by a fearless woman who thrives on taking matters into her own hands, is a crucial reminder for everyone that sitting on the sidelines will not suffice if you desire a better world.

“The fight is here,” Van Helsing said. “Whether or not you want it.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 9 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. The Sunday performance also coincides as a Parents’ Day Out (you watch the show and the Human Race entertains kids ages 5-12 with a theatre workshop that is free with the purchase of your tickets) and involves a post-show While We’re On the Subject forum (a candid conversation with the cast and thematic experts). Tickets are $10-$53. Call 937-228-3630 orhumanracetheatre.org.

Registration for Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop opens Nov. 5

The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop returns March 26-28, 2026, at the University of Dayton featuring keynote speakers Kelly Corrigan, Ann Garvin, Sona Movsesian, Steven Rowley and John Searles — writers whose work spans memoir, fiction, humor and media.

Organizers in a press release said attendees will also choose from dozens of hands-on workshops with faculty, including former keynoters Annabelle Gurwitch, Katrina Kittle, Jacquelyn Mitchard, Sophfronia Scott and the writing duo of Kathy Kinney and Cindy Ratzlaff.

Stand-up comedian and author Leighann Lord will return as emcee. Other special features include New Yorker cartoonist Bob Eckstein’s live drawings during the workshop, a pre-workshop course on self-publishing, one-on-one pitching sessions with literary agents, a live book pitching event and a stand-up comedy show for attendees.

Registration opens at noon Nov. 5 with an early bird fee of $524 before Nov. 15 and $549 afterward. The registration fee includes meals (three dinners, two lunches, two breakfasts and snacks), all keynote addresses and workshops. Links for registration and the hotel block at the University of Dayton Marriott will be shared Nov. 5 through the workshop’s e-newsletter and follow-up communication.

Also, if an attendee encourages a new writer to register for the spring workshop, the workshop organizers will put both of their names in a drawing to win an Erma-style “Thelma and Louise” gift bag — two Erma wine glasses, two coffee mugs, a selfie stick — and seats at a keynote meal with Bombeck’s children. After both attendees register, they should email their names to erma@udayton.edu. The winners will be announced at the workshop.

For those who cannot attend in person, the workshop is offering “Erma Home Schooling,” livestreaming of the five keynote talks and four exclusive workshops on humor writing. Registration opens at noon Dec. 5 at the early bird rate of $175 by March 9 or $199 after that date.

For more information, visit go.udayton.edu/ebww or email erma@udayton.edu.

Dayton native returns home to celebrate launch of ‘Sound of Violet: 10th Anniversary Edition’

Dayton native and author Allen Wolf will celebrate the launch of “The Sound of Violet: 10th Anniversary Edition” at Barnes & Noble at The Shoppes of Beavercreek, 2720 Towne Dr. #200, from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15.

This free event will feature a discussion about the book’s journey, a Q&A and book signing. During the Q&A discussion, Wolf will share insights into his creative process across multiple mediums, including novels, films and games, as well as his experience hosting the “Navigating Hollywood” podcast, where he offers an insider’s perspective on the entertainment industry.

To be released Nov. 11, “The Sound of Violet: 10th Anniversary Edition” marks a decade since the original publication of this acclaimed inspirational romance that was adapted into a 2022 film. The edition features completely revised text with expanded storytelling and greater emotional depth.

“In this inspirational story, love feels impossible to Shawn until he meets Violet, who sees past his autism but is trapped in exploitation. Together, they fight to break free,” according to press notes.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this milestone with my home community,” Wolf said. “‘The Sound of Violet’ continues to be a story about the belief that every person needs to be seen and cherished. It’s about the courage to look past assumptions, the strength found in vulnerability, and the extraordinary power of love to transform lives.”

For more information, visit thesoundofviolet.com.