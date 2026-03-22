DRIVER’S SIDE: Volvo steps up its game with XC60

There honestly is no other vehicle on the road like a Volvo as far as styling or performance.

Volvo’s entire product line is progressive in both styling, choosing to use sustainable materials instead of leather or synthetic materials. Also, their entire product line has moved to some form of hybrid or electrification.

My tester was the T8 Recharge which is a high-output plug-in hybrid. It pairs Volvo’s 2.0‑liter turbocharged four‑cylinder with a powerful rear electric motor for a combined 455 horsepower and 523 lb.-ft. of torque in some trims. Those numbers look impressive and the overall performance is impressive. The XC60 is one of the quickest SUVs in its class.

As impressive as the performance is, it also is still refined. But make no mistake, off the line it can go. The XC60 has a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds. It has all-wheel drive and has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the personality shows. The interior styling can be described as smart and calming. It’s also loaded with a lot of technology too. New for 2026 is a revamped Google‑integrated infotainment system, a crisp 11.2‑inch vertical touchscreen, and quicker Snapdragon‑powered graphics. Cabin insulation improves as well, and Volvo now offers sustainable Nordic fabric seating that elevates comfort and eco‑cred alike.

The infotainment system is presented beautifully but is a little cumbersome and could be far more intuitive. There’s a big learning curve which can be frustrating. Hopefully dealers are showing customers how it works, or there could be a lot of neat features not being used out of frustration.

Volvo has been a brand known for safety for decades and the XC60 is loaded with standard advanced safety tech and driver‑assist systems across all trims.

With its hybrid powerplant, the XC60 has a18.8-kWh battery which includes gas-free driving range of 36 miles. The total EPA rating average is 63 mpge (combined) and 28 mpg average (gas only). This means many drivers can cover daily errands without using a drop of gas. When the battery runs down, the gasoline side still returns respectable mpg for a luxury SUV.

My tester was the T8 Ultra which had an MSRP of $72,245. While the performance is impressive, that’s a hefty price to pay for a brand like Volvo that is still a bit of an unknown. Yes it’s exotic and luxurious, but it doesn’t quite have the cache of other luxury brands, so that $70K+ price is hard to justify.

The 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is one of those rare SUVs that can make both your wallet and your pulse happy. With up to 36 electric miles, it’s tailor‑made for weekday commuting, yet with 455 horsepower on tap, it’s genuinely fun for a weekend run as well.

Volvo didn’t reinvent the XC60 this year, but the design updates, cabin upgrades, and refined tech stack make an already‑popular luxury plug‑in hybrid even more compelling. If you want a premium SUV that balances efficiency, performance, and Scandinavian calm, the XC60 T8 remains one of the best-rounded options in the segment.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on X: @driversside.

2026 Volvo XC60 T8 Ultra

Price/As tested price................................................ $72,245/$72,245

Mileage.......................................... 28 mpg/average 63 mpgE

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged hybrid

Horsepower................................. 455 hp/523 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Charleston, SC