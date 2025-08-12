‘There is no platform for Native American fashion anywhere in Ohio’: Indigenous Fashion Show in Dayton this fall to fill void

Four Winds Indigenous Fashion Show will showcase the culture, flavor and heritage of the Native American community Sunday, Nov. 9 at The Tank inside the Dayton Arcade.

Five designers, 25 models and 12 ladies from the Native American Women Warriors will take part in the event, which also includes an artisan faire and an immersive experience during intermission focusing on Native American traditions.

The show is conceived and spearheaded by Ruby Redfox Irwin, who grew up in Lewisburg. An internationally published model who also served as a makeup artist for many years in Chicago, Irwin is committed to ensuring representation matters.

“There is no platform for Native American fashion anywhere in Ohio,” Irwin said. “This show will offer Indigenous artists, designers and models a platform. I want this show to be a bridge between the Native American and the Dayton community. This show is for Indigenous people but I’ve also involved people in the Dayton community that I know that aren’t Native American so we can work together to create this platform for our Native American people.”

She also values the generational influence of Native American design and craftsmanship.

“Every piece — whether it’s a modern interpretation of a traditional art from any of the tribal nations —it’s all made and created with a matriarchal spirit,” Irwin said. “There are traditions that have been passed down for hundreds and hundreds of years. Every single piece, every single color, has meaning and significance. Each piece represents something. Everything is created with love.”

The show’s featured designer is Kayla Lookinghorse, a luxury designer specializing in wearable art and couture women’s fashions. The show will also include the Native American work of Harmony Star, Aaron Buffalo, Okwarikowa Originals and Deerheart.

Irwin is also excited about the aforementioned Native American Women Warriors as special guests. The warriors are a nonprofit organization that assists active and retired Native American servicewomen.

“I wanted matriarchal representation,” she said. “The Native American Women Warriors will not only model but dance during intermission, present flags and do color guard. It’s going to be so powerful.”

In addition to traditional song and dance and cultural cuisine, the artisan faire will include handmade goods reflecting tribal traditions and beadwork, including quilts and ribbon skirts.

Irwin, of the Sappony/Haliwa-Saponi tribe, is hopeful for a strong turnout especially as holiday shopping approaches.

“So many people have been inspired by traditional, Native American clothing,” she said. “People love the look of it. But I want to shine a light on where these pieces come from. This show will also be for all ages, all sizes and all inclusive. It’ll be a great opportunity for Christmas shopping as well.”

HOW TO GO

What: Four Winds Indigenous Fashion Show

Where: The Tank at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. The artisan faire will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by the fashion show from 12:30 to 3 p.m. An after show artisan faire will begin at 3 p.m.

Cost: $28.52

More info: eventbrite.com/e/four-winds-great-miami-indigenous-fashion-show-tickets-1251582249199

FYI: Irwin is seeking sponsorships for the fashion show. If you’d like to be a sponsor, contact her by email at from4winds@gmail.com.

