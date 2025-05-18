GEM CITY FAMILY: Tips and favorite spots for spending a day at a park

School is out and the sun is shining. and if you are a parent you know what that means: Park days.
Parks are the unsung heroes of summer and the best part for all of us, they are free.
Here are some tips for making the most of your summer park days and a list of our favorite playgrounds:
- Pack sunscreen and reapply.
- Pack a snack — nothing makes kids hungry like playing.
- Bring a comfy chair, worth it so you can stay longer and enjoy.
- Keep balls or park toys in the trunk for impromptu park stops.
- Go over the rules prior to getting there — no one is listening once they see the park.
- If you have multiple kids dress them in the same bright colors to easily keep track of them.
- Go early or late, middle of the day heat is the worst time to play.
- Leave no trace, bring out what you bring in, and if you see any trash pick it up.
- Pack bandaids, playground tumbles are common but a well placed bandaid always saves the day.
- Stay hydrated, the summer sun can be brutal, drink up.
Some of our favorite summer spots:
Dominic Lofino Park
Location: 640 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek
What it has: Lake, fishing, tennis courts, large playground, sandbox, picnic shelter, skate park
Indian Riffle
Location: 2801 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
What it has: Multiple shelter houses, large grassy area, large playground set, rubber turf, toddler playset, skate park, swings, fishing pond (no license required), frisbee golf course, restrooms open seasonally
Oak Grove
Location: 1790 E Social Row Road, Washington Twp.
What it has: Fishing pond (no fishing license required), multi-use trails (paved), picnic shelters, play equipment, archery range, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis courts, restrooms
Makino Park
Location: 6100 Kopfler Court, Mason (worth the drive)
What it has: Fenced in and gated-great for runners, large play structure, multiple tunnels and climbers, toddler playground, accessible for kids of all abilities, accessible zip-line, restrooms
Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.
