Family thing to do in Dayton this weekend: An ‘Elf’-themed menu, a Home Depot kids workshop and more

FRIDAY

5-10 p.m.: A Carillon Christmas

Kick off your weekend with a charming holiday stroll through Carillon Historical Park, where glowing lights, seasonal displays, and nostalgic vibes set the tone for a cozy Christmas season. Perfect for a family night.

Here’s some highlights you will see:

Santa

Candy Cane Slopes

Carillon Christmas Cafe

The Carousel of Innovation ($1 per ride)

Roundhouse Cafe

Morris and Hetzel Bakery

Midnight Express ($1 per ride)

Carillon Park Railroad ($5 per ride)

Save yourself time and buy tickets online.

SATURDAY

9 a.m-noon: Home Depot kids workshop

Start the day with some hands-on holiday fun. The Home Depot workshop lets kids build, create, and take home their own festive project and it’s totally free the first Saturday of every month. Workshops run from 9 a.m.-noon and are work at your own pace. It typically takes us 30 minutes to complete.

Register online to secure your spot.

4-9 p.m.: Miamisburg Holiday Celebration

A wonderful annual tradition that transforms Main Street in Miamisburg into a glowing winter wonderland. We never miss this one.

Highlights by time:

4 p.m. Holiday Bazaar opens with photo ops, letters to Santa, crafts and performances

5:30 p.m. Holiday Parade lights up Main Street

6:15 p.m. Mayor’s Tree Lighting at Riverfront Park

6:30-8 p.m. Photos with Santa + ongoing family activities

Swing by Tom & Dot’s and sample the Buddy the Elf-themed menu including the iconic Buddy’s Spaghetti. Festive, ridiculous and totally photoworthy.

SUNDAY

2-3 p.m.: Gingerbread Jamboree Puppet Show

Wright Memorial Public Library – Oakwood

Join Ralphie the Elf as he attempts to tame the wildly hungry Gingerbread Beast in an interactive puppet performance by River City Puppets. Expect music, laughter, and creative retellings of The Gingerbread Man and Hansel & Gretel. Perfect for ages 6–11.

STAYING IN?

Enjoy hot cocoa and a Christmas classic at home if you’re simply not up to fighting cold temps. Here are a few streaming suggestions:

“The Christmas Chronicles” – Netflix

“Klaus” – Netflix

“Arthur Christmas” – Free on Freevee

“Frosty the Snowman” – Often free on YouTube or Peacock seasonal streams

Pile up the blankets, pop the popcorn and let the holiday magic wind you down after a busy weekend.

DAYTON DAILY EXPLORE

This is a series that guides local families with things to do together throughout each weekend. If you have a suggestion to be included, email Writer Pamela Chandler at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.