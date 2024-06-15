Father’s Day events and deals in the Dayton region

Father’s Day is this weekend, and many businesses across the Miami Valley are poised to celebrate. Here are some of Father’s Day events and discounts to check out this weekend.

Lily’s Dayton: Father’s Day brunch and dinner on Sunday. A deposit of $5 per person is required, but will deducted from guests’ total bills. Reservations can be made online at lilysdayton.com or by calling 937-723-7637.

Breakfast with the Beatles: 9-11 a.m. Sunday. The free event will take place near the Lincoln Park Civic Center's fountains. Featuring Beatles-themed activities, a continental breakfast will be available to purchase. Lincoln Park Civic Commons: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.

Fifth Annual Cook's Father's Day Car Show: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 6845 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield. Each entry into the show is $15. Cars, trucks and bikes are allowed. There will also be food trucks, raffles and live music. This event is raising money for Leukemia research at the James Cancer Center.

Tenth Annual Father's Day Car and Truck Show: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Church, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood. The event will have games, activities, food and live music. Car and truck registration is $10 or equivalent in canned goods, and the first 85 entrants will receive a dash plaque. Awards categories include Top 15, specialty, choice and best in show.