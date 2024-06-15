Father’s Day events and deals in the Dayton region

Father’s Day is this weekend, and many businesses across the Miami Valley are poised to celebrate. Here are some of Father’s Day events and discounts to check out this weekend.
- Lily’s Dayton: Father’s Day brunch and dinner on Sunday. A deposit of $5 per person is required, but will deducted from guests’ total bills. Reservations can be made online at lilysdayton.com or by calling 937-723-7637.
- Breakfast with the Beatles: 9-11 a.m. Sunday. The free event will take place near the Lincoln Park Civic Center’s fountains. Featuring Beatles-themed activities, a continental breakfast will be available to purchase. Lincoln Park Civic Commons: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.
- Fifth Annual Cook’s Father’s Day Car Show: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 6845 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield. Each entry into the show is $15. Cars, trucks and bikes are allowed. There will also be food trucks, raffles and live music. This event is raising money for Leukemia research at the James Cancer Center.
- Tenth Annual Father’s Day Car and Truck Show: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Church, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood. The event will have games, activities, food and live music. Car and truck registration is $10 or equivalent in canned goods, and the first 85 entrants will receive a dash plaque. Awards categories include Top 15, specialty, choice and best in show.
Father’s Day deals and discounts
- Lebanon, Mason and Monroe Railroad Father’s Day Special: With the purchase of a paid ticket, fathers get admission and a complimentary seasonal brew during the trip. Ride on Saturday lasts one hour and 15 minutes. Lebanon Mason and Monroe Railroad is located at 16 E. South St., Lebanon.
- On Par Entertainment: Half off bowling and darts 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday. 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek.
- Father’s Day Crawfish Boil at Wandering Griffin: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday. For $24, guests receive a pound of crawfish, corn on the cob, red potato and sausage. There will also be live performances from Message from Macon and Noah Wotherspoon throughout the day. 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek.
- Spaghetti Warehouse Father’s Day Special: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday. Dads visiting Spaghetti Warehouse on Father’s Day will receive a free Original Recipe Spaghetti. The meal comes with their choice of sauce including marinara, meat, garlic butter, tomato sauce or beer chili. 36 W. 5th St., Dayton.
