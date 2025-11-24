Feast of Giving organizers preparing 7,000 Thanksgiving Day meals

Organizers rapidly pivoted when considering hardships stemming from recent cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) due to the longest government shutdown in American history.

“With the furloughs and the uncertainty around SNAP, we made a decision to increase the number of meals we were going to serve by a thousand,” said Steve Paris, director of Feast of Giving. “So, we are preparing at least 7,000 meals. We’re hopeful on the day of the event the service will be as smooth as possible and the volunteers can keep the lines moving. There are only 260 tables, so in order to get the number of people we’re expecting might attend we want to make sure the food service itself is as efficient as possible — with as little waiting as possible — once people enter the building.”

Defining current events as “clearly a perfect storm,” Paris recognized the value of the Feast of Giving being a beacon of empathy and inclusion.

“The need is probably greater than ever,” he said. “Even in a regular month, you can’t feed a family for a month on SNAP. So, by the last week of (November), families on SNAP are struggling. And Thanksgiving in particular is an expensive meal yet an important meal. In this current environment there are a lot of folks facing food insecurity and it’s probably new to them. It’s also a source of discomfort and maybe embarrassment. We want to create an event that everyone can enjoy, have a great meal and have a good time — there’s no shame. It’s going to be a fun event for the entire family."

This year’s event is being led by local leaders Jason Woodard and Shane Connor, handpicked by longtime stewards Dr. Steve Levitt and Dr. Tom Olsen. They attribute heartfelt stories from previous years as motivation to ensure the event’s return.

“There aren’t many events of this style and scale — it’s pretty rare,” Connor said. “Jason and I felt it was important to bring it back, especially after hearing stories from past attendees and volunteers. We heard that in the years after COVID people still lined up outside the Dayton Convention Center or called the Dayton Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day to attend the event even though it was known the event was not occurring. Hearing that gave Jason and I an overwhelming sense that it needed to come back (because) it’s really important for the community.”

Feast of Giving timeline

Originally founded in 1969 by Arthur Beerman, founder of Elder-Beerman Stores, the annual Beerman Thanksgiving Day Dinner began as a “thank you” to the community. The event continued under the family foundation’s stewardship for 40 years.

In 2009, Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, led by Steve Levitt, Tom Olsen and John Macke, came together with Stratacache and ABC22/FOX45, and shortly thereafter, LaStar Corporation and Mike Shane, to carry forward the tradition, which was renamed the Feast of Giving.

In 2020, the event was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the spirit of giving lived on through partnerships with Miami Valley Meals and Simple Street Ministries.

In 2024, the Feast of Giving Steering Committee decided the Feast of Giving should return as a live event at the Dayton Convention Center for Thanksgiving 2025.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Tina McGillvary of Troy is a longtime co-captain of the Feast of Giving, serving beverages along with her husband, Keith. She turned her service into a family affair by inviting her nieces and nephews to assist.

“We’ve always felt lucky enough to be able to volunteer for Feast of Giving,” McGillvary said. “And what I remember the most is seeing families choosing to spend their Thanksgiving at Feast of Giving with everyone else. Whatever your position in life, it doesn’t matter at Feast of Giving.”

She also recalls the enjoyment of seeing the University of Dayton and Wright State University basketball teams participate.

“Some of my favorite memories are when the UD or Wright State basketball team were (serving) on the food line,” McGillvary said. “It was fun to look across the Dayton Convention Center and see these tall basketball players everywhere. (Having them) there was always a wonderful part of the event.”

‘In Dayton we rally around each other’

Sponsors and partners for this year’s event include Cooper Farms, CareSource, PNC Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Northwestern Mutual and Miami Valley Meals, among others.

“The connection and community folks receive when they come together for the Feast of Giving is important,” said Amanda DeLotelle, executive director and co-founder of Miami Valley Meals. “When we were told the Feast of Giving was coming back we wanted to be as supportive as possible. Our culinary team is going to the Dayton Convention Center Tuesday to let them know we support them and are grateful this event is happening so we are lending our culinary expertise to help prepare the meal for the community.”

Miami Valley Meals recovers and transforms donated food into meals which are then distributed through a network of nonprofit partner organizations that serve those experiencing food insecurity. The organization, which distributes more than 4,000 meals weekly, will particularly offer a Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway Nov. 26 at Trotwood-Madison High School and Fairborn Phoenix.

“We have increased our regular production 10 percent due to the SNAP delays and cuts,” DeLotelle said. “For our Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway, our goal is 8,000 Thanksgiving meals. It’s a difficult time for a lot of people and we want to help out however we can. Dayton is a city of resiliency. People are ready to step up and support each other in hard times. We’ve seen it time and time again. That was our calling during the pandemic.”

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

After the Feast of Giving concludes, Miami Valley Meals will repurpose the leftovers.

“In our regular meals, over 90 percent we use is rescued or donated,” DeLotelle said. “It’s perfectly good food that otherwise would go to waste. Any food that was held back to temperature safely on Thursday will be picked up by us on Friday to take back to Miami Valley Meals and get it into meals shortly thereafter.”

In addition Feast of Dayton organizers surpassed its goal of 400 volunteers, reiterating the excitement building among the community.

“In my opinion, that’s Dayton — we take care of each other," Connor said. “It has been remarkable and, quite frankly, eye-opening (to see) the outpouring of volunteers, resources and donations. In Dayton we rally around each other. This is an expensive endeavor and we really hope this year can be the jumping off point for the next 40 years of the Feast of Giving.”

Connor acknowledged the estimated cost of the event is roughly $200,000, which has been largely funded by the local business community.

“This has been a great way for the businesses in the community who really care about the community to give back and really provide something tangible to the community,” he said.

Above all Connor is eager to reiterate the Feast of Giving is for everyone. And be sure to come prepared to party.

“This event is welcoming for people from all walks of life who make our community so special,” Connor said. “Certainly there are folks who previously attended and will attend this year that are less fortunate and may just need a hot meal or need to feel the love of an event like this, especially this year in particular. But it’s also (intended) to be fun. People can expect a Thanksgiving meal but also music, fun (activities) for kids and an appearance by Santa. We want folks to have fun.”

‘A room full of joy’

Attendees can expect to hear live music courtesy of Crescendo Baccus and Friends. A dance floor will be provided as well to keep spirits high.

The Dayton-based Baccus has been a musical staple at the Feast of Giving. He hoped the event would return and is excited to take the stage again with his band following the pandemic pause.

“There are all walks of life in the room and people have a good time,” Baccus said. “It actually feels good to do something for the people in the community. I’m glad they asked me to come back.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

As music director and minister of music at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, his foundation is in gospel but he is skillful in all genres. He looks forward to filling the atmosphere with an uplifting vibe that reflects all kinds of music.

“I’ve always had to perform different genres of music,” Baccus said. “This year for (Feast of Giving) I’m going for good music with a big span. The audience isn’t going to know what to expect. You might hear a blues song next to a pop song. I want to keep people on their toes. I also want to make sure we create a room full of joy. There is a lot going on right now and people need joy. It’s all about positivity.”

Children’s activities will include fairytale character appearances courtesy of Centerville-based Fairy Godmother Events, which is celebrating its third anniversary.

“Characters are a great addition,” said founder Ashley Campbell. “We’re able to provide more magic for the kids.”

An array of familiar characters will be available for photo opportunities but their whimsicality isn’t merely intended to spark delight in children.

“We offer a cross-generational opportunity to make a difference,” Campbell said. “Character entertainment isn’t just for children because these stories, these characters, these traditions, have always been a part of our lives. I see the same sparkle in a grandfather’s eyes as I do in his granddaughter. We make memories that not an even a sports team or a musical act can (when it comes to) really hitting the heartstrings of the whole family.”

Safety and security are top of mind as well for organizers.

“Unfortunately, we live in a time when metal detectors and bag checks are part of our reality,” Paris said.

He also said GEST Carts Dayton will assist attendees by offering shuttle service from the Oregon District Parking Garage to the front entrance of the Dayton Convention Center.

DeLotelle hopes the community is encouraged to unify Thursday in hearty fellowship.

“A lot of people are uncertain about their resources but to be able to receive really nice nourishment, a lovely meal, is one less thing you have to stress about,” she said. “And you can do it at the Convention Center with your friends, loved ones and community. You don’t have to be alone. Although a lot of people are hurting, a lot of people are coming together to make sure you are supported and have a safe space to have a little peace and some delicious food.”

NEED A RIDE?

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides Thursday to ensure those in the community can attend Thanksgiving Day feasts and events. These free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services.

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, or RTA’s official real-time information and trip-planning available at iriderta.org to plan their trip to Thanksgiving Day events.

HOW TO HELP

The Feast of Giving is a component fund of The Dayton Foundation. Businesses or individuals wishing to support the event — either financially or through in-kind donations — are encouraged to reach out via email at info@feastofgiving.org or visit the website at feastofgiving.org.