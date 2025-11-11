Breaking: Snowfall records set for Dayton, Cincinnati Monday

Fête, by local chef Whitney Kling, to open at The Silos Food Hall & Bar

Wes Hartshorn, left and Shannon Thomas, owners of The Silos Food Hall & Bar are seen with Whitney Kling, local chef and owner of Fête, a new food vendor inside the hall in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Colorful and flavor-forward food is how local chef Whitney Kling’s new food concept Fête is described.

It is opening in The Silos Food Hall & Bar in Dayton. Kling is the founder of the former Top Knot Kitchen and is a weekly food columnist for the Dayton Daily News.

Fête means “party” in French. The menu will have bowls, salads and sauces, alongside signature new dishes such as pumpkin chickpea curry and enchiladas verdes.

The menu will fill a variety of food requirements and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

“Our food is for everyone who thinks mealtime should be a celebration of flavors, satisfaction, and ease,” said Kling. “Fête is about making food that brings people together and feels like a party every day.”

There are multiple food vendors in The Silos, which is located at 810 E. First St., Dayton.

“We’re thrilled to announce Fête as our newest vendor,” said Wes Hartshorn, Owner of The Silos Food Hall & Bar. “This addition fills our final space, and we couldn’t be more excited to be fully occupied and ready to serve Dayton throughout the holiday season. Fête’s creativity and heart perfectly match the energy of The Silos community.

Fête will open in the next 30 days.

