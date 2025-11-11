Fête, by local chef Whitney Kling, to open at The Silos Food Hall & Bar

Fête means “party” in French. The menu will have bowls, salads and sauces, alongside signature new dishes such as pumpkin chickpea curry and enchiladas verdes.

The menu will fill a variety of food requirements and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Explore Food columns by local chef Whitney Kling

“Our food is for everyone who thinks mealtime should be a celebration of flavors, satisfaction, and ease,” said Kling. “Fête is about making food that brings people together and feels like a party every day.”

There are multiple food vendors in The Silos, which is located at 810 E. First St., Dayton.

“We’re thrilled to announce Fête as our newest vendor,” said Wes Hartshorn, Owner of The Silos Food Hall & Bar. “This addition fills our final space, and we couldn’t be more excited to be fully occupied and ready to serve Dayton throughout the holiday season. Fête’s creativity and heart perfectly match the energy of The Silos community.

Fête will open in the next 30 days.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com