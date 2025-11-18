Five decades of hope: How The Foodbank is meeting today’s challenges

This year, their network is facing numerous challenges. Cuts to SNAP benefits, furloughed government employees, and the high cost of food have all led to increased rates of food insecurity in the community. Earlier this year, the loss of federal and state funded commodity foods, mostly local produce grown by regional farmers, and changes to the availability of retail rescued food, has reduced their food supply.

Understanding these challenges, the community has been quick to respond. Thanks to the generous support of local donors and Montgomery County, The Foodbank purchased seven semis of shelf stable emergency and holiday food boxes that are being distributed this fall and early winter through 122 partner agencies.

Arrangements for additional food purchases to supplement available food throughout the holiday season are planned, and their wholesale food purchase budget has increased to $1 million this fiscal year to help offset food losses while still serving the thousands of residents seeking emergency food support — many for the first time ever this season.

The annual Valley Food Relief campaign directly supports The Foodbank’s wholesale food purchase program. One-hundred percent of donations raised through Valley Food Relief are used each year to solely purchase food items to supplement donated food product that is distributed through their hunger relief network.

Your support makes all the difference to a family in need, providing hope and food this holiday season and beyond.

A donation today to Valley Food Relief will put dinner on the table tomorrow for the 114,000 local individuals who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. With your support, their emergency hunger relief network can continue to do what it does best—feed those in need.

Hope is served here. Donate today to Valley Food Relief and put food on the table tomorrow.