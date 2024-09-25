Funk music documentary earns award for University of Dayton students

Breaking: Turner, lawmakers seek specific federal help for Springfield on Haitian issues

By Alex Cutler
32 minutes ago
Students from the University of Dayton’s media production program recently received an award for their documentary, “Funk: The Sound of Dayton,” from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Ohio Valley Chapter.

The documentary won a Student Production Award in the Non-Fiction Long Form category. It is considered the college equivalent of an Emmy Award, also given out by the NATAS.

The 20-minute documentary was released on Youtube and chronicles Dayton’s history with the music genre as well funk’s influence on the city today. The film features interviews from experts and members of famous Dayton bands such as The Ohio Players and Faze-O.

“It’s about the music, the fusion of jazz and blues and rock , but the real story is about the people and the history they built around that type of style,” said U.D. student Brayden Chayer in an article on the college’s website. Chayer worked on the documentary as a writer, audio editor and production manager.

The documentary was made with the guidance of principal lecturer Roy Flynn and senior lecturer Greg Kennedy.

The group received the award in a virtual ceremony which took place last month.

The University of Dayton’s media production program also received a Student Production Award for nonfiction in 2022 and 2018, as well as the award for best editing in 2021.

