Going to this weekend’s Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market in Sharonville? Some things to know

Hours and location: This weekend

For now, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is today through Sunday at the Sharonville location, 11355 Chester Road. The show is open 12:30-8 p.m. today, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Early bird admission is 9-11 a.m. Saturday (sold out), and “Girls Night Out” is 4-8 p.m. today and Saturday.

Ticketed entry

The general admission cost to enter is $15 and tickets are only sold online. Children 12 and younger get in free.

What to bring

There will be food goodies as well as all the crafts and holiday items for purchase, so organizers recommend bringing an empty cooler to stay in the vehicle for transporting items home.

They also recommend shoppers bring large tote bags to carry purchases.

It is a very heavily attended event; those who need wheelchairs or scooters must bring their own with them.