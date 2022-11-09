Green bean casserole is reliable holiday side dish

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce

4 cups cooked cut green beans

1⅓ cups French’s Fried Onions (divided)

Heat the oven to 350 F. Stir the soup, milk, soy sauce, beans and ⅔ cup onions in a 1½-quart casserole dish. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.

Bake for 25 minutes or until hot. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining ⅔ cup onions.

Bake for another 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.

Variations: This recipe can be customized as one sees fit. Double up the amount of condensed soup if you desire a wetter casserole, or change the flavor by selecting a different flavor soup variety, such as Cream of Asparagus. You can add grated Parmesan cheese or shredded cheddar if you want a cheesy option. Some people prefer to use French-style green beans instead of the thicker cut variety.

Alternate cooking method: The traditional recipe has you cooking the casserole in the oven. However, if you have a large enough toaster oven, you can cook it in there to free up oven space; otherwise, prepare the casserole as directed in a slow cooker and cook on low for around 3 to 4 hours, until tender. Then add the remaining onions and transfer the casserole to the oven to crisp up for 5 minutes. (Check that the slow cooker crock is oven-safe; otherwise, spoon the mixture into an oven-safe dish for the final baking and serving.)