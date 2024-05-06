GUIDE: Local shops focused on comic books, graphic novels and more

Free Comic Book Day this past weekend saw thousands of comic shops around the world offer a selection of comics for free.
This year, comics from franchises like Pokémon, Marvel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hellboy, Transformers and more were available.
The Dayton region has several comic book stores, and here is a guide to some of those.
Maverick’s Cards and Comics
Location: 2312 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
Hours: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday
More info: Facebook or call 937-294-4900
SC Collectibles
Location: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon-5 on Sunday
More info: Facebook or call 937-773-0950
Cosmic Comics and Games
Location: 17 W. National Road, Englewood
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Thursday
More info: Facebook, cosmic-comics-games.com or call 937-836-0083
Bell, Book, and Comic
Location: 458 Patterson Road, Dayton
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday
More info: Facebook, bellbookandcomic.com or call 937-643-9006
Superfly Comics and Games
Location: 132 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs
Hours: Noon-7p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
More info: Facebook, superflycomics.com or call 937-767-1445
Monocle Comics and Coffee
Location: 22 S. Main St. Miamisburg
Hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday
More info: Facebook
Nimbus Comic Cafe
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Nimbus Comic Cafe recently had a grand reopening.
Location: 486 E. Main St., Trotwood
Hours: 7 a.m.-noon Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday
More info: Facebook
Wonder Comics and More
Location: 100 N. Miami St., Trenton
Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-7 Friday through Sunday. Closed Monday
More info: Facebook or call 513-468-4001
Crooked Dog Comics
Credit: Nick Graham
This shop celebrated its grand opening on May 4.
Location: 1373 Central Ave., Middletown
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sundays.
More info: Facebook, crookeddogcomics.com or call 513-217-1047
Know of any comic shops that should be added? Email the author of this article at alex.cutler@coxinc.com.
