Guide to fall fun in the Dayton area: Farms, orchards, pumpkin patches and more

One wristband — unlimited fun, that’s what “Moo-it-All” at Young’s Jersey Dairy, in Yellow Springs, is all about.

“We’re always listening to our customers and building on what we’re already doing,” chief marketing officer John Young said. “People are looking for fun, but also a good value.”

The revamped wristband program offers unlimited rides on Cowtherine’s Carousel, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide and wagon tours on the farm as well as admission to the Kiddie Corral and Corny Maze + Playland. The batting cages, driving range and miniature golf are also included.

“It’s the time of year when we have everything going and something for everyone,” Young said.

Hidden Valley Orchards recently added to its fall fun lineup with the opening of the Activity Yard. Explore the kid-sized village of Sproutsville, speed down the Hay Chute Slide or get up close and personal with friendly farm animals at the petting zoo. More than 30 family-friendly activities are available for a single admission at the Lebanon orchard.

“We wanted to offer a fun all-day experience for families,” said Taylor Cohen, head of marketing. “And it’s unlimited all-day access so it’s a good value.”

And if the hunt for the perfect pumpkin leaves you in need of refreshments, seasonal favorites like apple cider slushies, pumpkin doughnuts, and apple orchard cheesecake ice cream are a tasty way to celebrate the season.

Families who want to create their own fall memories don’t have to look very far to find the perfect spot for a day of fun with many local farms offering a full slate of activities and plenty of tasty seasonal treats to enjoy.

PLACES TO CHECK OUT:

Barn-n-Bunk

Where: 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton

Details: Six weekends devoted to its annual fall festival weekends with crafters, hayrides, games and activities for children, cider, food and more. Live music, too.

Info: https://barnnbunk.com or call (513) 988-9211.

Brown’s Family Farm Market

Where: 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Details: Fall Family Fun Weekends are underway at the family-owned farm with free and inexpensive activities for all ages. Climb on the straw tower, play in the rock pit, stroll through the picture-perfect sunflower field or take a hayride to the pumpkin patch. A variety of food trucks will be onsite along with the Brown’s Concession Slushy Trailer with cider slushies and hand-crafted caramel apples.

Info: Facebook or www.brownsfarmmarket.com or call 513-738-0404.

Brumbaugh Fruit & Fun Farm

Where: 6420 Hollansburg Arcanum Road, Arcanum

Details: Fall fun is plentiful at the farm and visitors can enjoy a taste of the season with a quick stop at the Farmer’s Daughter Bakery to try the fan favorite frosted pumpkin cookie.

Info: Visit Facebook or call 937-692-8084.

Burwinkel Farms

Where: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Details: Fall fun kicks into high gear on the farm on Sept. 27 with corn mazes, sunflower fields, a Halloween scavenger hunt, scarecrow search, animal encounters and a small pumpkin and sunflower to take home. Hayrides are available on the weekends.

Info: Visit www.burwinkelfarms.com or call 513-738-1145.

Fulton Farms

Where: 2393 Ohio 202, Troy

Details: Enjoy a hayride to the pumpkin patch, explore the corn maze or end the night with a bonfire with family and friends. The new Fulton Farms Meats and Treats, part of the market, has organic grass-fed beef as well as gelato and Winans chocolates. The farm will host Cruise-In for the Cause – with live music and family activities – on Sept. 20 benefitting Dayton Children’s.

Info: Visit https://fultonfarmsohio.com/ or call 937-335-6983.

Hidden Valley Orchards

Where: 5474 North Ohio 48, Lebanon

Details: The new Activity Yard includes 30+ family-friendly outdoor activities. The Fall Craft Festival (Sept. 14) and Sunflower Days (Sept. 27) are just two of the many seasonal events at the orchard that also offers live music weekly. There is a taproom for the grown-ups and the Donut & Ice Cream Barn for the whole family to enjoy.

Info: Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com or Facebook

Irons Fruit Farm

Where: 1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Details: Weekends are the time for fall fun at the farm with hayrides to the pumpkin patch and corn maze. There will also be live music and a rotating slate of food vendors as well as the always-popular apple fritters and fried pies at the bakery.

Info: Visit Facebook or call 513-932-2853.

Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch

Where: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: There are pumpkins aplenty at the seasonal Springboro mainstay, not to mention fresh-baked pies, apple cider and pumpkin doughnuts. Don’t forget to snap a photo in front of the picture-perfect pumpkin carriage or pumpkin-colored VW bug.

Info: Visit Facebook or call 937-241-9194.

Lucas Brothers Fall Festival

Where: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Details: Fall Fest gets underway on Sept. 26 and includes corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides and fresh apple cider. New this year is the Clue Corn Maze Game. Fall Fest Fridays also include live music.

Info: Visit www.lucasbrosfarms.com or call 513-496-4769.

Majestic Nursery and Gardens

Where: 2100 Preble County Line Road, West Alexandria

Details: Tackle the Amazing Maze – complete with an optional treasure hunt – enjoy a hayride or take a spin on the Pumpkin Patch Train. With nearly 45 types of pumpkins on hand, they are the star of the season, but there is also a free petting zoo and children’s play area to enjoy. The fun starts Sept. 21.

Info: Visit https://majesticnurseryandgardens.com or call 937-833-5100.

Niederman Family Farm

Where: 5110 LeSourdsville-West Chester Road, Hamilton

Details: The Fall Fun season gets underway Sept. 19 at the farm with a corn maze, hayrides, jumping pillow and children’s play area. Private fire pits can be rented to enjoy a night with family and friends.

Info: Visit https://niedermanfamilyfarm.com/ or call 513-779-3228.

Peifer Orchards

Where: 4590 US 68 N., Yellow Springs

Details: Hunt for the perfect pumpkin at the family-owned Yellow Springs orchard starting in late September and U-Pick apples are also available. Stop by the farm market for locally grown produce, fresh apple cider and seasonal gifts.

Info: Crop reports available at www.peiferorchards.com or call 937-767-2208.

Schappacher Farms

Where: 3068 W. State Route 73, Wilmington

Details: With six pumpkin patches, the Wilmington farm has plentiful pumpkins, gourds and squash to choose from. Free fun includes hayrides, a corn maze, farm animals and jumbo-sized yard games to enjoy. The apple cider and hand-dipped caramel apples are always a hit. Fall festivities begin Sept. 20.

Info: Visit https://schappacherfarm.com/ or call 513-515-5138.

Sizemore Farm

Where: 7603 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg

Details: Enjoy a family hayride, let the little ones take a Dragon Wagon Ride, sample some freshly made kettle corn or a refreshing apple cider slushie. There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from in the pre-picked pumpkin patch and Nana Pam’s Barn has plenty of treasures to discover. Fall fun begins Sept. 27.

Info: Visit Facebook or call 937-847-2760.

Tom’s Maze and Pumpkin Farm

Where: 4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown

Details: Celebrating 28 years of “a-maze-ing” fun, Tom’s Maze has been recognized as one of the best corn mazes in Ohio. The maze is eight acres of fun for the entire family, but it’s just part of the seasonal offerings as there are Punkin’ Chunkin’ Cannon demonstrations, Tom’s Pumpkin Train and even human foosball. Campfire sites can be reserved for a night with family and friends.

Info: Visit https://tomsmaze.com/ or call 937-866-2777.

VanDemark Farm

Where: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney

Details: Get lost in the Lost Land Corn Maze, play unlimited mini golf, take a hayride or romp in the Barn Yard PlayZone. A single bracelet purchase gives visitors a full day of fun at the family-owned farm starting Sept. 19.

Info: Visit www.vandemarkfarm.com or call 937-492-2306.

Wesler Orchards

Where: 9319 Wesler Road, New Paris

Details: Wesler’s Autumn Pumpkin Patch events are held Sept. 27, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 with wagon rides, u-pick apples and pumpkins, fresh apple cider and bounce houses. The kids will have a blast in the play area and watching the apple cannon.

Info: Visit www.weslerorchards.com or call 937-437-8921.

Windmill Farm Market

Where: 1454 E. Ohio 73, Springboro

Details: The popular Adventure Hayride takes guests through the woods and into Spook Hollow for an exciting trip for the entire family. Visit the farm’s animal residents, explore the cornstalk tunnel and play areas, pick a pumpkin and try a tasty treat from local food vendors. Spooktacular fun begins Sept. 20.

Info: Visit www.windmillfarmmarket.com or call 937-885-3965.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Where: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs