In Your Prime: What to expect from cataract surgery

Here are some things to expect from cataract surgery.

--- A week or more before the surgery an ultrasound test will measure the size and shape of the eye. This helps to determine which type of IOL will later be inserted and become a permanent part of the eye.

--- IOLs can come with different features, such as blocking ultraviolet light or being monofocal or bifocal in nature. Others correct astigmatism. An eye doctor will discuss which type of lens is best.

--- Medicated eye drops may be prescribed before surgery to reduce the risk for eye infections.

--- Patients may need to stop taking certain medications prior to surgery, particularly if they can increase bleeding risk. Also, doctors may advise patients to avoid solid food several hours before surgery and avoid drinking alcohol for a day prior.

--- You will be awake for the procedure, but your eye will be numbed and you won't be able to see what the surgeon is doing. Some doctors provide a sedative to help with relaxation.

--- Typically the surgery is an out-patient procedure, meaning you'll be able to return home the same day. However, you will not be able to drive, so arrange for transportation.

--- Medicated eye drops may be prescribed, and recovery may include limiting activities for a few days. Any eye discomfort should disappear after a couple of days. Eye patches and protective sunglasses also may be recommended.