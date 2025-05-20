Help sought in gathering info about Revolutionary War veterans and gravesites

America 250-Ohio is the official state commission responsible for spearheading the state’s celebrations and commemorations relating to America’s semiquincentennial in 2026. “With an estimated 7,000 such graves believed to exist statewide, the commission invites the public to help identify, photograph and record the sites in a publicly accessible database,” said an America 250-Ohio news release.

Led by the Ohio History Connection and its State Historic Preservation Office with support from its partner firm Terracon Consultants, Inc., the project uses a new online portal and the mobile app Survey123. Historians, genealogists, local historical societies, students, scouting groups and descendants are all encouraged to contribute, the news release states.

“We suspect that few Ohioans are aware of how many Revolutionary War veterans settled in the state after the war ended,” said Todd Kleismit, executive director of America 250-Ohio. “Creating this database will help crystalize this connection and enhance our understanding of just how important Ohio was to the establishment of the United States.”

To date, the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have gathered information to help identify roughly 6,800 veterans buried in Ohio, according to America250-Ohio.

The main goal is to establish a robust public record by July 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Visit ohiohistory.org/revwargraves for more details.