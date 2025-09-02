Hispanic Heritage Month happening now: Dayton-area programs open to public

Thursday Matinee: 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at New Lebanon Branch. Enjoy a screening of the movie Selena (Rated PG, 1997). For adults.

Graphic Novel Club: The Snips, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 6 at Southeast Branch. For this month, read and discuss The Snips by Raúl the Third and make Lucha Libre masks. For tweens.

Hispanic Heritage: Fruits of Labor, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at Southeast Branch. Enjoy a screening of Fruits of Labor (Rated PG, 2021). Adults and teens are welcome, and an adult must accompany children.

Executive Director’s Author Series with Silvia Moreno-Garcia: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Main Library, Eichelberger Forum. This moderated event welcomes Silvia Moreno-Garcia, an author known for blending Latinx heritage and captivating horror and folklore. She will discuss how she weaves cultural narratives into her contemporary fiction, bringing folklore to life, and will share insights into her creative process and the significance of folklore in modern fiction. For adults.

Between the Sheets: A Romance Book Club: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Miami Twp. Branch. Read and discuss Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura. For adults.

Hispanic Heritage: Coco: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Southeast Branch. Enjoy a screening of the movie “Coco” (Rated PG, 2017).

Make It Monday: 4-5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Wilmington-Stroop Branch. Make a Guatemalan worry doll to help ease the beginning of the school year. Registration is required. For grades 1-4.

Reel Talk: 4-5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Electra C. Doren. Enjoy a showing and discussion of Coco (Rated PG, 2017). For teens.

Orgullo Mexicano: Celebrating Mexican Roots, 6-6z:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Huber Heights Branch. Enjoy watching performances of Mexican folklore dances and have a chance to learn a few steps. For adults and families.

For more information and to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.